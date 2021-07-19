Hays Travel to offer holidaymakers Covid-19 tests

Hays Travel are offering coronavirus testing kits holidaymakers can pack in their suitcases in a bid to take the stress out of going abroad this summer.

Video appointments are provided alongside the kits meaning there is no need to interrupt the enjoyment of a holiday to search for a testing centre.

Strict rules currently require anyone entering the UK to have proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within the three days before departure, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated.

Hays Travel has teamed up with approved supplier Collinson Group, to provide the government approved tests, that can easily be packed in luggage.

Collinson help travellers take the test during the pre-booked video call appointment and the result comes through within an hour along with the appropriate fit to fly certificate by email.

The test kits were launched this week high street shops and are already in huge demand as holiday bookings continue to rise, with Spain and Greece favourites this summer.

“This test kit is ideal for anyone who will be travelling from a resort where the UK requires a test before coming home,” said Jonathon Woodall, Hays Travel chief operating officer.

Hays Travel customers can get the test for a price of £33.60.