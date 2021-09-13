‘Expo Rider’ buses take travellers from Palm to Expo site

The Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai will deploy 126 public ‘Expo Rider’ buses to provide free shuttle services to the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

The trips will be on offer to visitors from nine locations across Dubai.

Additionally, the RTA will launch two routes for Expo visitors from hotels directly to the site.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, RTA director general, said the organisation would be operating 455 to 476 trips per day.

The first station is Palm Jumeirah, where six buses will make 54 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday and 57 trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday.

The service frequency will be 15 minutes.

The second station is Al Baraha, where seven buses will run 62 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday and 68 trips in both directions on Thursdays and Fridays.

The frequency will be 30 minutes.

The third station is Al Ghubaiba, which has integrated various mass transit modes spanning the metro, public buses, marine transport and taxis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve buses will make 74 trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 76 daily trips in both directions on Thursdays and Fridays.

The frequency will be 15 minutes.

The fourth station is Etisalat, adjacent to Etisalat Metro Station on the Green Line.

Eight buses will make 70 trips daily in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 72 trips in both directions on Thursdays and Fridays.

The fifth station is the Global Village, where three buses will make ten trips daily on all weekdays.

The frequency will be 60 minutes.

The sixth and seventh stations are the International City and the Dubai Silicon Oasis Station.

Eight buses at both stations will make 78 trips daily in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 82 trips in both directions on Thursdays and Fridays.

The frequency will be 15 minutes.

The eighth station is the Dubai Mall where five buses will make 55 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 59 trips in both directions on Thursdays and Fridays.

The frequency will be 30 minutes.

The ninth station is the Dubai International Airport, where eight buses will complete 52 trips per day in both directions, seven days a week.

The frequency will be 20 minutes.