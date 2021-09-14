RwandAir builds connections to Democratic Republic of the Congo

RwandAir is continuing its recovery from the pandemic by adding additional routes to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) from September.

As of September 29th, the flag-carrier is to launch new twice-weekly services to both Lubumbashi, the mining capital of the country.

This will be followed by Goma, capital of North Kivu province on the shore of Lake Kivu, on October 15th.

The Lubumbashi route will be operated by a regional Bombardier CRJ Series aircraft, with a De Havilland Dash 8 also operating to Goma.

Yvonne Manzi Makolo, RwandAir chief executive, said: “RwandAir’s new twice-weekly services to Lubumbashi and Goma will add more choice and flexibility for customers flying to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“We believe these new routes will be extremely popular with RwandAir customers and increase both diplomatic and commercial links between the DRC and Rwanda.

“RwandAir is always looking for new markets to propel the airline’s network and enhance the choice of destinations and routes, not only across sub-Saharan Africa, but also to longer-haul destinations.

“We hope to announce further new routes in due course to ensure we meet the demands of our customers and continue to provide top-flight destinations.”

RwandAir’s first destination in DRC was Kinshasa in early 2019, with these two new services tripling available capacity to the country.