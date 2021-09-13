Schmitz to replace Rossinyol as gategroup chief executive

gategroup has announced that Xavier Rossinyol will step down as chief executive in November.

He will be succeeded by Christoph Schmitz, chief financial officer of the company since 2015.

Rossinyol joined gategroup in 2015 and led the company through a strong growth phase with record year-on-year financial results; and navigated the complex Covid-19 pandemic.

Between 2015 and 2019, gategroup grew its revenues from CHF3bn to CHF5bn, enlarging its customer base to 300 or more global customers and expanding its footprint to 200 locations and its presence to 60 countries.

In the course of this expansion, the group incorporated Servair in 2017 and LSG Europe in 2020 developing strategic partnerships with Air France and Lufthansa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under Xavier’s leadership, gategroup has truly become a global food-focused company and the world leading inflight caterer, being recognised for providing the most innovative culinary and retail offering tailored to individual customer needs in any market they operate, consistently and efficiently.

“gategroup is uniquely positioned today for the return of travel and to serve new customers beyond aviation,” said Timo Vättö, chairman of gategroup.

Schmitz joined gategroup as chief financial officer and member of the executive management board in January 2015 with over 20 years of experience as a chief financial officer at multinational companies.