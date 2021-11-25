Expo 2020 Dubai prepares to mark UAE golden jubilee

Expo 2020 Dubai will mark 50-years since the founding of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in show-stopping style with a four-day slate of world-class events and immersive experiences.

Organisers said the show comes as the country celebrates its golden jubilee with “renewed optimism for the next half century”.

Running from December 1-4, the site-wide celebration – taking each and every visitor to Expo on a journey of authentic Emirati experiences and stories – will include world-class ceremonies, exceptional musical showcases, meaningful cross-cultural conversations, culturally-fused performances and engaging exhibits.

As announced by the UAE president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlights at Expo 2020 include the UAE national day, celebrated every year to commemorate December 2nd, 1971, when the UAE declared independence as a sovereign nation.

From 10:15, visitors are invited to Expo 2020’s UAE national day ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza, including the raising of the flag, high-level speeches and anthem performances by a children’s choir, concluding with an Al Azi Performance by Al Wasmi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will also feature alongside horses of the Dubai Police and the UAE Ministry of Interior Marching Band in the Colours of the World Parade between 12:45 and 13:15.

A gravity-defying aerial performance by Dubai Police will follow shortly after, alongside a 30-minute musical showcase by Emirati singer Fatma Zahrat Al Ain, and a jaw-dropping flyover display by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team Al Fursan.

The diamond in the crown of Expo 2020’s programming will be Al Wasl Plaza’s immersive theatrical show, Journey of the 50th.

Set to take place from December 1-4, the show will push the boundaries of what is possible in Al Wasl Plaza, featuring a blend of human performance, theatrics and the unique capabilities of the venue in a never-before-seen way.

Over 200 hundred performers including participating countries will take part of this theatrical show.

Amna Abulhoul, executive creative director, events and entertainment, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “As the show unfolds, we will learn about the origins of the Emirati people, the people of this land, who follow the current of the sea, know the language of the stars and hear the wind as it speaks.

“Their true connection to the earth and how the values of our forefathers still continue to push us forward today.”

More Information

Further details on UAE National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai can be here.