Holiday Inn overhaul nears completion in Europe

IHG Hotels & Resorts has reached a new milestone in the ongoing upgrade of two of its most recognisable brands, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express.

Over 90 per cent of the existing European Holiday Inn brand family portfolio have now committed to or already completed the transformation of their hotels as part of a drive to revitalise the portfolio.

In recent years, the brand family has been undergoing a significant regeneration across Europe, with a reimagining of the hotels’ shared areas, guest rooms and communal spaces.

The Holiday Inn Open lobby transforms the traditional format by combining the front desk, restaurant, bar, lounge and business centre into one open, cohesive space, while refreshing the design to give it a contemporary feel.

The design was created by keenly understanding how people use space at home in order to give guests the most flexibility.

As many guests now enjoy a hybrid working model, having the option to work from a space dedicated to functionality, with flexible workstations and inviting social spaces, the Holiday Inn Open lobby offers a practical alternative to working from a hotel room, an office or at home.

At Holiday Inn Express properties across Europe, the focus has centred upon upgrading guest rooms with a ‘Next Generation’ design implemented at all new hotel openings and rolled-out across two-thirds of the existing estate.

Guest rooms have been developed to balance home comforts with smart design features, such as a flexible workspace, ergonomically designed chairs, ample USB ports and plug sockets, higher quality bedding and a Smart TV that enables guests to stream media from a personal device.

John Wright, head of mainstream brands, EMEAA, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: “In recent years we’ve worked closely with our hotel owners and listened to our guests to roll out these new concepts, ensuring some of our most iconic brands continue to exceed consumer expectations.

“The way people travel and do business has changed, with flexible working on the rise, and many people have the option to work from anywhere.

“This milestone for both brands is perfectly timed as business travel continues to return, and people look for alternative spaces to work.

“Similarly, as the staycation trend remains popular, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express are the perfect base for families, couples and friends seeking to explore Europe’s cities and destinations.”

Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express account for over 75 per cent of IHG’s total estate in Europe with 566 open hotels.