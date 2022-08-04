5 delicious ways to enjoy summer’s favorite dessert

S’mores are one of the most popular summertime treats, and it’s difficult not to love the chocolate-mallow-gram combo. Whether you’re a purist or prefer a modern - or even boozy - take on the s’more, there’s no wrong way to eat the crunchy, gooey treat. Here are five different ways to enjoy the classic dessert at Hilton hotels this season.

Luxury Camping in Joshua Tree, California

If you’ve ever wanted to sleep under the stars but don’t want to commit to a tent for an entire trip, La Quinta Resort & Club, Curio Collection by Hilton has you covered. The property’s Camp’d Out Joshua Tree Experience is a three-day stay that includes first- and last-night suite accommodations at the sprawling La Quinta Resort & Club, which features 41 sparkling pools, five championship golf courses and relaxing treatments at Spa La Quinta. On the second night, you’ll be transported to Joshua Tree National Park to enjoy a luxurious camp setup, complete with bedding, a prepped meal, s’mores and overnight butler service with coffee the next morning. You can even enhance the experience by booking a private chef to prepare a fireside dinner to enjoy before diving into that chocolately, marshmallowy goodness.

A Boozy Pairing in the Desert





Outdoor enthusiasts should book a stay at Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock, which brings exploration to new heights with magnificent views of Arizona’s beautiful red rocks. The property offers guests a unique mix of action and relaxation with activities that include hot air balloon rides, scenic hiking and biking trails, and an outdoor warrior pit, equipped with tires, ropes, sledgehammers and anchors. When evening falls, take a seat at Shadowrock Tap + Table, which serves locally sourced southwestern fare. After dinner, retreat to the porch for a boozy S’more & Pour dessert, created by the resort’s mixology team. This adult take on the childhood favorite features liquor-infused marshmallows paired with a specialty port wine. Little ones can enjoy a booze-free s’mores kit as well.

A Decadent Milkshake in The Sweetest Place on Earth

Hershey, Pennsylvania needs no introduction, especially to lovers of chocolate and candy around the globe. If you and your sweet tooth want to make a pilgrimage to The Sweetest Place on Earth, Tru by Hilton Hershey Chocolate Avenue is a perfect home base for all your chocolate-filled adventures. The property is less than 10 minutes from Hershey’s Chocolate World, where you can indulge in everything from a classic milk chocolate s’more to a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup version. But the s’mores milkshake is the real standout, which tops a blend of vanilla ice cream and marshmallow syrup with chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallows. Back at the hotel, you can burn off the sugar at the indoor pool or fitness center and start the next day with a free build-your-own hot breakfast.

Poolside Family-Friendly Fun in Florida

Orlando is a magical place to take a family vacation, and a stay at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek puts all the fun at your fingertips. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy on the property, including a lagoon-style pool with water slide and three-acre lazy river, activities like lawn games, mini golf and scavenger hunts, and luxurious therapies at the neighboring Waldorf Astoria Spa. After enjoying pizza and pasta at La Luce or fried chicken at Bull & Bear, head to the poolside fire pits for ooey, gooey s’mores. Enjoy the classic dessert while watching Dive-In Movie Night from the pool, which takes place on Saturdays.

The Ultimate Dessert Cocktail in Tropical Paradise





There are very few things you need to worry about when staying at Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, except maybe whether you should book a pool cabana or beach palapa (hint: the answer is both). The property, which has been welcoming guests since 1959, knows how to show people a good time, with everything from kayak rentals and beachside private dining to a lively, Vegas-style casino. Seven bars and restaurants serve everything from classic steakhouse fare to locally caught seafood, and the open-aired Mira Solo Lobby Bar is a great place to unwind. At Mira Solo, guests can enjoy live entertainment while indulging in an Adult S’mores cocktail, a decadent treat that tastes just like the real thing. But if you can’t make it to Aruba anytime soon, here’s how to make the dessert drink at home.