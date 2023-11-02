Amadeus extends hospitality data deal with Hilton

Amadeus will continue to supply Hilton with data insights from Demand360+, Agency360+, and Revenue Strategy360.

For hoteliers today, having a clear picture of performance for the coming months is essential to understand booking trends and stay ahead in a competitive industry.

To address this need, Amadeus and Hilton have extended their partnership agreement to provide Hilton access to Amadeus’ comprehensive hospitality industry data, including historical and 12 months of forward-looking market insights to power revenue management strategies.

Additionally, Amadeus will continue to be the exclusive provider of forward-looking booking data into Hilton’s GRO revenue management system, giving Hilton’s corporate and property level decision-makers unique insights into market and business performance to enable strategic decision making.

Michael Yeomans, senior vice president, business intelligence and data solutions, Hospitality, Amadeus, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Hilton, providing both historical and forward-looking actionable insights to support robust revenue management and marketing strategies across its business.

“The latest innovations in our Business Intelligence suite provide a broader set of market insights to help users understand what countries and markets travellers are coming from, view the performance of top accounts and travel sellers by geography and region, and help properties deepen customer relationships while expanding revenue opportunities for their business.”

With Hilton’s full-service portfolio benefiting from continued comprehensive data access available through direct solution subscription as well as integration to GRO, this expanded partnership will make available a custom offer for Hilton’s focused service portfolio with access to Demand360+ insights directly through Hilton’s GRO system.

“At Hilton, we’re passionate about equipping our properties with the tools and insights they need to innovate and optimize their business strategies and deliver exceptional guest experiences.

“Amadeus’ Business Intelligence solutions give valuable insights into forward-looking booking data, which will be used to guide revenue management strategies,” said Jon Wardman, vice president commercial capabilities, Hilton.