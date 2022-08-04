Hilton expands into Caribbean and Latin America with 11 new properties in 2022

Hilton is celebrated the 2022 mid-year mark with continued growth momentum in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA). In the first six months of 2022, the company welcomed 11 new hotels, growing its CALA portfolio to more than 190 hotels representing nearly 15% of Hilton’s presence outside of the United States. With its aggressive expansion plans, including a pipeline of 105 properties, Hilton’s deep-rooted commitment to development across the region is as strong as ever, as the company expects to open its 200th hotel in CALA by the end of 2022.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to expand Hilton’s footprint in the Caribbean and Latin America, working with exceptional owners to introduce the right brand in the right market to meet the demands of today’s global traveler,” said Juan Corvinos, senior vice president, development, architecture and construction, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton. “Our plans have led to incredible milestones in the region, from welcoming new all-inclusive and luxury resorts in some of the most sought-after destinations to celebrating first-in-market brands that cater to and attract all types of visitors. We are excited about our momentum and our continued commitment to this dynamic region.”

Throughout the first half of 2022, Hilton opened 11 hotels with more than 2,100 rooms across seven brands and six countries in CALA, bringing its portfolio to more than 190 hotels and resorts with more than 35,000 rooms welcoming guests across 27 countries and territories. During the same time, the company confirmed plans to open another 15 hotels in the second half of 2022, and signed 15 new development deals, bringing its pipeline to 105 projects with nearly 15,750 rooms.

Highlights from the first six months of the year include:

Hilton grew its all-inclusive portfolio in the Caribbean and Latin America to 10 resorts with the April 2022 opening of the 735-room Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort - Hilton’s first all-inclusive offering in Tulum and the company’s largest resort in the Caribbean and Latin America. With this latest opening, Hilton now offers six all-inclusive options in Mexico, two in the Dominican Republic, and one each in Curaçao and Jamaica.

Conrad Hotels & Resorts, one of Hilton’s three distinct luxury brands, announced the brand’s first Mexican Caribbean property with the January 2022 opening of Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya. With bold design, exquisite dining, a sustainability program and transformative experiences, this luxury property set the stage for Hilton’s expansion in Tulum, one of Mexico’s premier destinations, and built upon the brand’s presence in Mexico following the 2020 opening of Conrad Punta de Mita located on the country’s Pacific coast.

Five years since its first hotel opened, Hilton’s revolutionary, cross-generational hotel brand Tru by Hilton, opened its first property in the Caribbean and Latin America, the 154-room Tru by Hilton Criciúma. The brand plans to continue its CALA expansion with seven projects in the pipeline, including the opening of Tru by Hilton Monterrey Fundidora planned for later this year.

In Peru, Hilton opened its 10th property in the country, Hampton by Hilton Arequipa, following the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Trujillo and Hilton Garden Inn Lima Miraflores.

Curio Collection by Hilton welcomed Botanika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection by Hilton in Costa Rica and Royal Palm Galapagos, Curio Collection by Hilton, marking the first international hotel brand in the Galapagos Islands and making Ecuador the brand’s 30th country and territory to welcome travelers to its growing portfolio.

Rok Hotel Kingston, Tapestry Collection by Hilton opened, marking Hilton’s return to Jamaica’s capital and the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand’s first hotel in the Caribbean.

Looking ahead, the company expects to open approximately 15 additional properties in CALA across 10 brands by the end of 2022, including debuts in Brazil and Mexico, among other destinations. Upcoming 2022 opening highlights include Motto by Hilton Tulum – the brand’s first hotel in CALA; Tru by Hilton Monterrey Fundidora – the brand’s first hotel in Mexico; DoubleTree by Hilton Foz de Iguaçu – Hilton’s first hotel near the famed waterfalls in Brazil; and Waldorf Astoria Cancun – the highly anticipated arrival of the luxury brand in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Hilton’s broader CALA development pipeline of 105 properties extends to 24 countries and territories, with five destinations - Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, representing more than 50% of the company’s growth plans, by room count, in the region.