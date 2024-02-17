Experience the Luxury of Illinois

Chicago, voted number one ‘Big City in the US’ by Conde Nast Traveler and third ‘top city outside of Europe’ by Which!, offers the world’s top-rated hotels and the best B&Bs, high-end spas, world-class cuisine, swanky bars, architecture, art, music, and of course shopping.

For the ultimate lavish retreat, pair Chicago with Galena, where small town charm blends with outdoor adventures just 164 miles northwest of Chicago, beckoning with sumptuous accommodations, high-end shops, galleries, spas, and wineries. Indulge in the best of both worlds in Chicago and Galena with Illinois Office of Tourism’s new ‘Opulence in Illinois’ road trip planner.

Chicago - where to stay and be pampered.

Peninsula Chicago is located in the heart of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile on North Michigan Ave. At The Peninsula Spa – located on the top floor of The Peninsula Hotel, an indoor swimming pool surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows offers stunning views of the city and a range of massage services.

Four Seasons Hotel Chicago – given five stars in Forbes’ list of 2021 Star Awards Winners, The Four Seasons Chicago captures the essence of downtown Chicago with its refined style and unrivalled lake and skyline views. At the Four Seasons Hotel Spa, relax in the infinity-edge indoor pool with city views and unwind with the signature ‘Magnificent Mile Massage.’

The St. Regis Chicago - ranked #1 best hotel in the U.S. by USA Today 10 Best, the five-star Regis Chicago, designed by renowned architect Jeanne Gang, is the most recent addition to grace the Chicago skyline and is officially the tallest skyscraper in the world designed by a woman. It offers their signature St. Regis Butler Service, a program that has led the art of butlery in North America for the past 100 years. Experience a rare retreat at The St. Regis Spa, a sensorial escape honouring the art of decadence and a pool offering floor-to-ceiling windows with unbeatable views.

Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest - ranked #25 in Top Hotels in the U.S. in TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, the Deer Path Inn in north suburban Lake Forest, home to elegant buildings and mansions, quaint shopping and upscale dining along the shores of Lake Michigan, is reminiscent of a 15th century Tudor manor and has been charming guests at the landmark inn on Chicago’s North Shore since 1929.

Chicago - where to eat.

Private Dining by Sepia - built from an 1890 print shop, Sepia features memorabilia from the Windy City’s bygone eras and offers exquisite seasonal dishes prepared by award-winning chefs in a rustic, intimate setting.

Smyth – located in the West Loop neighbourhood, the chic Smyth offers stylish interiors with an open kitchen and bold, boundary-pushing cooking, and was recently awarded three Michelin stars (only 13 restaurants in the U.S. have three Michelin stars and two are in Chicago).

Fulton Market - meatpacking warehouses have transformed into restaurants, galleries and cocktail lounges at Fulton Market, delivering some of the city’s most amazing meals, and boasts a collection of luxury restaurants like Duck Duck Goat, The Publican and Momotaro.

Chicago – luxury experiences.

Shopping – enjoy premiere shopping on The Magnificent Mile and Oak Street. Saks Fifth Avenue Chicago is already world renowned, but for an extra-special retail therapy session, schedule a special customized personalised shopping appointment before or after hours. Or if you have children, create a special day with personalised shopping at American Girl Place Chicago.

Broadway in Chicago – is a hub for world-class productions and premieres, particularly at the district’s three Broadway In Chicago theatres. Experience suite service, with access to a full private bar and first-class attentive waitstaff.

Art Institute of Chicago – consistently rated amongst the world’s top museums, book a private tour at the Art Institute of Chicago to gain a deeper appreciation for the stories behind the artworks of Van Gogh, Picasso, and Warhol.

Nestled 164 miles northwest of Chicago near the Mississippi River in northwest Illinois, the historic town of Galena makes for the ultimate luxurious retreat.

Galena - where to stay and be pampered.

Goldmoor Inn & Spa - the once private estate, now a bed-and-breakfast, welcomes guests looking for a romantic getaway. The Goldmoor Inn & Spa sits on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi with three private cottages and two log cabins tucked in the woods.

The Inn at Irish Hollow – located on a 500-acre working farm with an ancient apple orchard, apiary, herb and vegetable gardens, The Inn at Irish Hollow offers miles of hiking trails and country roads, perfect for cycling.

Jail Hill Inn – a restored former county jail; the Jail Hill Inn offers gracious lodging for a perfect getaway to Galena.

Irish Cottage Inn & Suites - couples love Galena Day Spa’s massage for two at Irish Cottage Inn & Suites, which comes with chocolate and beverages.

Galena – where to eat and drink.

Sniff, swirl and sip local wines at Massbach Ridge Winery and Galena Cellars Wine Tasting Room. On Saturday afternoons, listen to live music while noshing on cheese and charcuterie, steak bites, or cheese fondue at Galena Cellars Vineyard.

Sample some top-shelf spirits at Blaum Bros. Distilling Co., then explore Galena’s shopping district which is home to one-of-a-kind, bespoke artisan pieces that you can’t find anywhere else. Experience the warmth and richness of the extensive collection of bourbons and whiskeys at Galena Whiskey Tasting Weekend every March.

Discover fine dining at Fritz & Frites on Galena’s Historic Main Street, where delicious French and German flavours meet.

Getting There

Bon Voyage (www.bon-voyage.co.uk / 08003163012) offers a luxury five-night Chicago and Galena twin-centre break from £1,799 per person (based on two adults sharing, travelling in March 2024). Price includes direct return flights from London, three nights at the Peninsula Chicago (room only), two nights at The Goldmoor Inn, Galena (room only), and three days car hire.

For more luxury travel inspiration, and to plan your trip, visit www.enjoyillinois.co.uk or www.enjoyillinois.com/illinois-road-trips/opulence-in-illinois