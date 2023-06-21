Experience St. Lucia Carnival this Year

As the upcoming Carnival season in St. Lucia approaches, many are wondering about the best place to stay. Look no further than The Harbor Club, Curio Collection by Hilton!

This exceptional hotel is the ideal destination to immerse yourself in the lively celebrations that St. Lucia has to offer.

This St. Lucia resort will take your breath away with its magnificent views, astonishing surroundings, and its endless list of local activities. Located on the beautiful Rodney Bay of St. Lucia, The Harbor Club is a waterfront resort that is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton and features 115 rooms and suites designed to showcase a maritime setting with its nautical-inspired design.

Guests will love the effortless blend of a tropical vacation immersed in the local culture of St. Lucia. Known as the lifestyle hotel on the island, travelers and locals alike will enjoy live entertainment on Market Street adjacent to the property and various delectable dining outlets. Guests will also enjoy endless amenities and pristine accommodations, making it the perfect destination for anyone seeking relaxation, exploration, and unforgettable memories. Looking for an adventure to go along with Carnival activities and make the most out of your St. Lucia vacation? The Harbor Club offers ample excursions that allow travelers to go out and explore the island’s natural wonders like hiking the Piton Volcanoes, zip-lining through the forest, ATV adventure tours, scuba diving in the turquoise waters and so much more.

The magical island of Saint Lucia will host the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2023 on 26 August 2023. The leading travel industry figureheads from across the region will attend the red-carpet reception at Sandals Grande St. Lucian.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “I am honoured to unveil Saint Lucia as the host of our Caribbean & Americas Gala Ceremony 2023, in this our landmark 30th anniversary. Saint Lucia is helping to spearhead the recovery of travel and tourism in the Caribbean, and I am delighted this captivating island will form a crucial part of our anniversary tour.”

He adds: “World Travel Awards has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 30 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising excellence in travel and tourism. I look forward to joining the most senior travel industry figureheads from across the Caribbean and The Americas for what promises to be a fabulous event, acknowledging those organisations spearheading the growth of the region’s travel and tourism sector.”

ADVERTISEMENT



Source: Drifttravel.com