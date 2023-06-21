Actabl Celebrates One Year of Innovation and Growth

Actabl, the hospitality industry’s first and only integrated suite of business intelligence, labor management and hotel operations management software, marks one year since launch and sets the stage for future innovation. The company unites four renowned software solutions — ProfitSword, Hotel Effectiveness, Alice and Transcendent — to streamline operations, enhance profitability and empower the people who power the hospitality industry. Today, Actabl serves more than 12,000 properties.

While the Actabl brand is new, its award-winning solutions are well-established. In assembling its software suite, Actabl’s core focus has been providing unmatched, forward-looking executive visibility and enhancing customers’ day-to-day operations to unlock opportunities for growth and success. With more than 1,000 years of collective industry experience, the team at Actabl prioritizes resources and investments to deliver customers the support, stability, and security required to thrive in today’s climate.

“I am proud of the work our team is doing to better serve our customers and am excited about the future,” said Steven Moore, CEO of Actabl. “We are constantly striving to drive hotel profitability, efficiency, and associate engagement by focusing on equipping the people who are serving the guests with innovative solutions.”

Bridging Technologies

Understanding that together the solutions provide immense value to customers, Actabl is delivering advances to build the most comprehensive, unified platform in the industry. The organization is introducing Actabl Authentication, a unified interface with a single sign-on that allows customers to easily navigate between Actabl products within the platforms. The products are also rolling out a unified desktop user interface for a more seamless experience across all Actabl products.

Honoring its commitment to provide a seamless comprehensive data solution for hoteliers, Actabl now offers over 270 integrations. Adding 36 new integrations since its 2022 launch, the team applies customer recommendations to focus on integrations with external companies/products that will make life easier for its customers.

Innovating to Empower Hoteliers

Actabl believes that hotels can be more profitable, and hoteliers are more fulfilled, when they operate seamlessly using modern technology. Motivated by this belief, the company is building innovative tools and features to improve customers’ operations and enterprise.

Actabl developed ShiftSwap in response to the ongoing coverage crisis of increased labor demand, limited labor pools, and fluctuating staff availability, making it nearly impossible for managers to maintain proper staffing levels. ShiftSwap enables hotel team members to maximize operations, easily swap shifts and better forecast labor. This innovation is part of its larger suite of labor management software solutions designed to help hotels optimize costs, leverage contract labor, streamline operations, and improve guest satisfaction.

To offer even greater value to customers, Actabl has integrated ProfitSword with Hotel Effectiveness and ALICE with Transcendent, to create enhanced labor forecasting and a unified operations platform, respectively. These internal integrations bring disparate data to one normalized system, facilitating strategic operations and decisions by above and on-property managers based on up-to-date data.

“Our ongoing efforts to integrate and enhance our products and technologies are guided by our focus on effectiveness and outcomes for hoteliers, managers and their staff,” said Anu Sharma, senior vice president of technology and delivery. “We’re adding more visibility and strategic direction for above-property leaders and arming on-property managers with actionable insights that allow them to exceed their goals — all while providing a seamless experience with single login and the same look and feel across all of Actabl.”

In honor of its one-year anniversary, Actabl launched a new website at Actabl.com for prospects and customers to learn more about its suite of solutions. The Actabl team will host a Product and Customer Experience Lounge at HITEC in Toronto, where they launched the company last year. The lounge will offer office hours with the customer experience team and highlight continuous improvement to its core products and service support for its customers, as well as innovations across the Actabl suite. In addition, the team is proudly a supporter and contributor to the AHLA as a title sponsor of the AHLA on the Road series, and will concurrently have a leadership presence as part of the future innovations in hospitality technology panel as well as a booth at the inaugural Hospitality Show in Las Vegas. Attendees of both shows can book time with the team: Book time at HITEC; Book time at Hospitality Show - https://info.actabl.com/actabl-at-hitec