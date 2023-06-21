China Airlines Signs Firm Orders for Eight Boeing 787 Passenger Aircraft at Paris Air Show

China Airlines Chairman Su-Chien Hsieh accepted an invitation to attend the 2023 Paris Air Show where he signed a contract with Boeing converting the option on eight 787 passenger aircraft into firm orders, a change previously approved by the China Airlines Board on May 10.

The 787 fleet will grow to 24 aircraft once all aircraft are delivered by 2028. The 787 will be assigned to regional, Oceania, and long-haul routes.

China Airlines, the Taiwan-based carrier, had previously decided on the purchase of sixteen 787 passenger aircraft fitted with the General Electric GEnx engine back in August 2022 with deliveries to commence in 2025. The firm order for eight more aircraft will bring the total size of the 787 fleet to 24 aircraft, with deliveries to commence in 2026. China Airlines also decided to convert six to the larger-capacity 787-10 variant based on travel demand.

The China Airlines 787-9 passenger aircraft will be configured for 3 cabin classes, namely Premium Business, Premium Economy, and Economy. The advanced cabin product of the 787 provides a more comfortable level of pressure and humidity and will provide travelers with a whole new level of cabin experience. The 787 passenger aircraft is approximately 20% more fuel efficient and produces 20% less carbon emissions compared to the previous generation of aircraft. Improved fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions not only greatly enhance the cost structure but will also contribute to China Airlines’ goal of achieving Net Zero by 2050.

China Airlines currently operates 87 passenger and cargo aircraft including the A321neo, A350-900, 777-300ER, A330-300, 737-800. These include 66 passenger aircraft as well as twenty-one 747-400F/777F cargo aircraft. The new 787 passenger aircraft will replace the A330-300 as part of the aircraft revitalization program. China Airlines will continue to manage its fleet size and strive to realize corporate sustainability by providing travelers with superior passenger services and products.

ADVERTISEMENT