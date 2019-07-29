Etihad Airways and Sixt sign car rental partnership

Etihad Airways and Sixt, an international mobility service provider, have announced a new partnership to provide airport transfers to passengers globally.

Customers can now book the extra transfer service online for their flight via the Etihad website immediately after purchasing their airline ticket or even up to one hour in advance.

The new service covers various car categories from limousines to SUVs - all operated by professional chauffeurs.

Jamal Al Awadhi, Etihad Airways vice president product and guest experience, said: “It is important that our renowned Etihad experience exists across the entire customer journey.

“This new service enhancement provides a seamless transportation experience for our guests from their home to the airport and then upon arrival at their destination.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Etihad is the national airline of the United Arab Emirates and is considered the World’s Leading Airline – First Class by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Vinzenz Pflanz, president corporate sales, Sixt, said: “I’m delighted we are expanding our strategic partnership to jointly offer our customers additional travel benefits.

“Our companies are not only two strong brands in the travel and tourism industry, we also operate globally across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and North America.”

Sixt offers a unique, integrated range of mobility services in the areas of car rental, car sharing and ride services.

For Sixt ride there are over one million trained drivers worldwide ready to pick you up from the airport and provide safe transports.