Rotana welcomes first property in Bosnia & Herzegovina

Rotana has announced the official opening of Bosmal Arjaan by Rotana, its first hotel in Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Strategically located within Sarajevo’s Bosmal City Centre complex, the new property offers 132 fully serviced one, two and three-bedroom deluxe hotel apartments, a stylish restaurant, two meeting rooms, and a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness club featuring a gymnasium, a sauna, a Turkish bath, and multiple treatment rooms.

Each of the spacious accommodations includes a fully equipped kitchen, modern amenities and the latest in-room technologies, complemented by Rotana’s exceptional hospitality and service standards.

As Bosnia & Herzegovina’s first-ever branded hotel apartments, Bosmal Arjaan by Rotana introduces a new concept to the country.

The hotel offers the most spacious rooms in Sarajevo and is located within the nation’s tallest residential tower.

Owned by Al Thani Companies Group, it boasts a prime location close to the city centre and its largest shopping mall and is just a short drive from major attractions including the Old Town and the famous Vrelo Bosne Park at the foothills of Mount Igman.

Ideally suited for both business and leisure guests, Bosmal Arjaan by Rotana is designed for modern travellers who appreciate contemporary living.

Commenting on the opening, Rotana acting chief executive, Guy Hutchinson, said: “The opening of Bosmal Arjaan by Rotana supports the diversification of hotel products in Sarajevo by bringing a new type of accommodation to this wonderful city.

“Rotana is proud to contribute to the growth of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s flourishing tourism sector.

“We are pleased to play a part in the development journey of this dynamic market through our policy of hiring, training and developing the local talents to deliver an outstanding guest experience with our signature personal touch.”

Renowned as one of the region’s fastest-growing business centres, Sarajevo is also establishing a reputation as a touristic hotspot.

The city attracted more than half a million visitors during 2018, representing an 18.8 per cent increase year-on-year.

Of these, almost 90 per cent stayed in hotels, with the majority travelling from GCC, Turkey, Croatia, China, Slovenia, Germany, Serbia, USA and Italy.

Assaad Assaad, chief financial officer, Al Thani Companies Group, said: “We are delighted to partner with Rotana to operate this exceptional new property in the heart of Sarajevo.

“Rotana’s reputation for quality hotel management made the company the natural choice to help us introduce this exciting new concept to Bosnia & Herzegovina, and we look forward to working closely together to provide a home-from-home experience for our guests that will help to further elevate the city’s position as a prominent destination among travellers.”

More Information

Rotana opened its first property in Abu Dhabi in 1992.

Since then, the company has expanded to manage a portfolio consisting of 113 hotels operating in 13 countries, including 46 hotels that are still under development.

More than 12,000 people work daily to deliver world-class hospitality to guests staying in the 18,000 rooms managed under Rotana’s diverse portfolio of brands.

Rotana is considered the World’s Leading Business Hotel Brand by voters at the World Travel Awards.