St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort to welcome World Golf Awards 2019

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi will play host to the sixth annual World Golf Awards on October 29th.

Leading names from the golfing world will join VIPs and figureheads from the golf travel industry for what will mark the first World Golf Awards Gala Ceremony in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Taking place outside Europe for the first time, the ceremony will bring together market leaders from more than 40 nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East, Latin America, North America and Oceania.

The prize-giving evening at the landmark golf resort will form the climax of an exclusive three-day golfing itinerary, which will include rounds of golf at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, one of the world’s most captivating golfing projects.

Voting for World Golf Awards 2019 runs until September 15th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golf industry executives and golf consumers are eligible to vote in a range of categories, with the 2019 winners to be unveiled at the gala reception in Abu Dhabi.

Chris Frost, managing director, World Golf Awards, said: “We are tremendously excited to be bringing World Golf Awards to Abu Dhabi for the first time.

“With every continent represented, the three-day programme will be a truly global gathering of the golf tourism industry as we find out which brands are shaping our future.”

Overlooking a pristine beach and the celebrated Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort offers a serene escape, private beach and captivating wildlife just minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi.

Marwan Fadel, general manager, the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, said: “We are honoured to be in the top ranking of golf resorts that offer unique, memorable and luxury experiences on a global scale.

“With World Golf Awards choosing to host their big night for the first time in the region at our resort is proof of our continued efforts.

“We are excited to host some of the leading names in the golf industry and look forward to the spectacular celebrations planned for the awards.”

The Gary Player-designed Saadiyat Beach Golf Club is a golfing masterpiece that respectfully harnesses the natural beauty of Saadiyat Island’s magnificent, white sand beaches for a truly unique playing experience.

World Golf Awards

World Golf Awards serves to celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golf destinations.

The World Golf Awards 2019 will focus on the leading 130 nations that are shaping the future of this dynamic industry.

Launched in 2014, World Golf Awards aims to drive up standards within the golf tourism industry by rewarding the organizations that are leaders in their field.