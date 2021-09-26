Expo 2020 Dubai launches October Pass

As excitement builds ahead of the most anticipated event of the year, Expo 2020 Dubai is launching a not-to-be-missed special offer.

For the price of a day ticket, AED95, the October Pass gives visitors access to 31 days of immersive experiences, inspiring insights, visionary innovation and eclectic entertainment.

With 192 Country Pavilions, up to 60 live events every day, more than 200 food and beverage outlets and a programme packed with unique experiences, one visit to Expo 2020 will noy be enough.

October highlights include the all-women Firdaus Orchestra, mentored by Oscar-winning composer and songwriter AR Rahman; Space Week; Jalsat Nights featuring the best Arabic music talent; and daily events showcasing the finest sports, art and culture.

This promotion is available until October 15th.

Expo 2020 will run from October 1st to March next year, inviting visitors from every corner of the globe to discover a wide range of cultural and artistic initiatives dedicated to broadening horizons and bringing people, communities and nations together.