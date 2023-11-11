Enjoy a Grand Slam experience with tennis icons at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island

This December, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island invites guests to enhance their tennis game with world-renowned professionals at the resort’s highly anticipated LT Star Event. Taking place from 05 to 13 December 2023, the annual event provides guests of all skill levels with an opportunity to practice their game against a picturesque Maldivian backdrop, with one of tennis’ most talented couples.

This year, Julia Görges, a former world #9, and will join forces with Wesley Koolhof, former world #1 in the ATP Doubles rankings and currently ranked at #3, will be taking to Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s beautiful beachside tennis court to assist guests with honing their technical skills. Guests will be expertly coached by Görges and Koolhof, who will draw on their combined decades of experience to provide valuable tips and wisdom on how to do everything from fine tune a serve to how to deliver the perfect drop shot.

The event includes individual tennis sessions with the remarkable couple, promising a truly memorable experience for any tennis fans. Whether a seasoned player aiming to refine their serve or a beginner looking to get to grips with the basics, this exciting event opens the doors to the world of tennis for everyone.

Away from the tennis courts, travellers will delight in the resort’s extensive leisure and wellness facilities. Whether it’s unwinding in between games with a therapeutic spa treatment or taking on a new challenge as they snorkel through the turquoise waters that surround the island, there’s something for everyone at this spectacular Maldivian paradise.

After a day of perfecting their serve with the help of their celebrity coaches, guests looking to boost their energy levels can do so with a delicious meal at one of the resort’s three restaurants – Kayto, the stylish Peruvian Nikkei dining destination; Shimmers, the Mediterranean beach-club inspired hotspot; or Glow, the cool beachside hangout with an internationally inspired menu – the perfect way to end a day of adrenaline-pumping activity.

Nestled amidst the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island is a luxurious haven for travellers seeking a tranquil escape. Surrounded by a breathtaking natural landscape, the resort offers 67 beach and over-water villas, each designed in a contemporary style, offering the perfect place to retreat after a tough session on the court.

For more information and to book using the Jumeirah Escapes offer, please visit: https://www.jumeirah.com/en/offers/category-offers/stay/jumeirah-maldives/jumeirah-escapes