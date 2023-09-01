Emirates SkyCargo Enhances Digital Booking Experience

Emirates SkyCargo is now live on CargoAi’s marketplace solution, CargoMART, further advancing its digital customer experience and optimizing the booking process with real-time information. The partnership launched in the Netherlands, Spain and France, and will open up to customers in select countries across Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Far East and Australasia in the coming months.

Through the CargoMART solution, customers will be able to access Emirates SkyCargo schedules, tariff and contract rates, along with real-time access to available capacity, enabling immediate bookings 24/7. On the backend, the partnership drives greater efficiency and accuracy. Once the system is fully operational, over 10,000 freight forwarders on CargoAi’s database will have access.

Nabil Sultan, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo, said: “As we increase our digital connectivity, we are able to offer more choice for our customers to connect with Emirates SkyCargo’s market-leading capabilities and extensive global network. CargoAi’s digital touchpoint enables both our existing and new customers from across the world to book with Emirates SkyCargo at their convenience, providing an additional channel that further strengthens our world class customer experience.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Emirates SkyCargo to enhance their digital customer experience through our marketplace solution, CargoMART. By providing real-time pricing and capacity information, we empower our mutual customers with greater choice and convenience, enabling them to make immediate bookings 24/7,” said Matt Petot, CEO of CargoAi. “This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to driving efficiency and accuracy in airfreight, and we look forward to further strengthening the world-class customer experience provided by Emirates SkyCargo.”

Emirates SkyCargo’s five core products are listed on CargoMART, including Emirates Fresh and Emirates Fresh Breathe, an integrated and responsive cool chain designed for perishables; Emirates AOG for time-critical aircraft parts; Emirates Airfreight Priority for urgent shipments that depend on speed and reliability; and Emirates Airfreight for the quick and careful transport of general cargo.

