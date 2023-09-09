Emirates and AEGEAN Expand Codeshare Agreement, Adding Athens-New York Route to Joint Network

Emirates and AEGEAN announced the expansion of their codeshare agreement, by adding the Athens-New York (Newark) route as both airlines celebrate one year of a fruitful partnership that has successfully benefited more than 16,800 passengers. Emirates’ passengers can now stopover in Athens before benefiting from AEGEAN’s connections to popular Greek and European destinations, while AEGEAN travelers will have access to Emirates’ flights between Athens and Dubai and additionally to flights between Athens and Newark.

The codeshare agreement between Emirates and AEGEAN launched in August 2022, offering travelers a seamless booking experience from Emirates’ network to eight domestic Greek points via Athens, using a single ticket and one baggage policy. AEGEAN had also placed its code on Emirates-operated flights between Dubai and Athens, allowing their customers to benefit from seamless travel between both hubs.

Through the codeshare partnership, AEGEAN offers flights to 17 domestic destinations and 53 additional points in regional Europe and the Middle East from its Athens hub, while customers can access Emirates’ global network of over 140 destinations spanning six continents from its hub in Dubai. The combined network of both airlines will reach 200 destinations globally.

Travel itineraries can be booked on emirates.com and aegeanair.com, as well as online and offline travel agents.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer stated: “We’re pleased to expand our successful partnership with AEGEAN to include our direct service between Athens and Newark. We value AEGEAN as a partner and believe that by adding more routes to our joint network, we’ll be able to benefit even more customers, offering them convenient travel options and our world-class products and services.

ADVERTISEMENT

We currently have 29 codeshare and 117 interline partners in over 100 countries, expanding our global footprint and offering travelers seamless connectivity to more than 5,250 destinations beyond our network. Our solid business strategy reaffirms our position as the world’s largest international airline as we continue to build and expand our partnerships across the aviation and travel ecosystem.”

Dimitris Gerogiannis, AEGEAN CEO stated: “We are pleased to unveil an expanded codeshare alliance with Emirates, one of the most successful industry leaders. This pivotal step brings Athens and New York closer for all AEGEAN passengers whereas at the same time facilitates seamless travel to popular Greek and European destinations through our network, for all passengers who select Emirates as their gateway to Greece. The harmonious collaboration between Emirates and AEGEAN sets a remarkable precedent for a seamless travel experience for our passengers and paves the way for another successful step for the benefit of both airlines and Greek tourism industry as well”.