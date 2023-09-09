World of Hyatt Extends Collaboration with Pro Football Rookie Jalin Hyatt

World of Hyatt announces a continued collaboration with wide receiver Jalin Hyatt as he embarks on his professional football career in New York this fall. From showing blazing speeds during training camp to scoring his first pre-season touchdown, Hyatt is celebrating Jalin’s professional debut with a limited time offer. Starting today, guests and members can receive 15% off at participating properties with the code GOJALIN15 through the end of the football season in February 2024.

In 2022, Hyatt became one of the first hotel brands to announce a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with a college athlete and now the brand is inviting guests and members to experience the benefits of the continued collaboration. Football fans and travel aficionados can follow along on World of Hyatt social channels to get exclusive access to World of Hyatt brand experiences and new member deals featuring the rookie wide receiver, launching throughout the season.

“We are immensely proud of Jalin for his outstanding performance during pre-season and thrilled to extend our collaboration with such an emerging talent who shares our name,” said Mark Vondrasek, Chief Commercial Officer, Hyatt. “We originally started working together when Jalin was a college athlete, and we couldn’t be happier to continue cheering him on as he graduates into pro status.”

In addition to sharing a name, Jalin Hyatt and World of Hyatt have exemplified a joint dedication to caring for others so they can be their best. This collaboration goes beyond traditional sponsorships by creating a shared vision of collaborative moments both on the field for Jalin and his family and throughout Hyatt hotels.

“This is a monumental moment for me, and I can’t wait to make my mark both in football and through my work with World of Hyatt to provide my family and fans exclusive access to unlock new travel opportunities this season,” said Jalin Hyatt, professional football player. “Alongside Hyatt, I’ll be able to make sure my family is there to support me at all of my games as well as enjoy the off-season in some of our favorite destinations.”

Hyatt has a number of hotels in close proximity to stadiums in nearly every market in the U.S. for football fans that plan to hit the road to see their favorite teams compete this season. To join Jalin in earning points on travel, enroll in the World of Hyatt loyalty program for free at hyatt.com/join.