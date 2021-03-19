easyJet to offer two new UK domestic connections

easyJet has announced two new domestic routes from Bournemouth to Belfast and Edinburgh.

On sale now, the new connections will provide customers within Dorset more domestic connections more choice this summer to book and have a UK summer break to look forward to.

Edinburgh mixes cobbled streets with a modern skyline and a very famous castle and will be a firm favourite for those seeking a UK break this summer or alternatively, just a short flight over the Irish Sea, Belfast equally offers an intriguing city break.

Birthplace of the Titanic, the Northern Irish capital is perfect for those wishing to combine an inspiring metropolitan city with historic castles, coastal scenery and rolling hills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flights to and from the popular seaside town will operate up to twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays to Belfast from May 26th and on Thursdays and Sundays to Edinburgh, with flights scheduled to take off from May 27th and continue throughout the summer.

Ali Gayward, easyJet UK country manager, said: “We’re delighted to offer two new domestic services from Bournemouth to Belfast and Edinburgh for the first time and are pleased to provide our customers in the region more choice for those looking for a long-awaited summer break.”