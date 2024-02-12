easyJet lands industry leading A- rating from CDP in global climate impact assessment

easyJet has been awarded an industry leading rating of A- by CDP – recognition for the airline’s continued work in optimising the carbon efficiency of its operations, as well as its commitment to reaching net zero by 2050.

CDP, formerly known as the Climate Disclosure Project, is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions. It is commonly regarded as the gold standard of environmental reporting, one that gathers the most comprehensive dataset on corporate climate action in the world.

easyJet is one of the few airlines in the world to have achieved a rating of A- (having previously been graded B), boosting its score through the quality of its carbon disclosure as well as management of climate change risk.

Jane Ashton, Sustainability Director at easyJet said:

“We are delighted to have been awarded an A- rating by CDP, a true testament to the hard work we are all doing at easyJet to ensure that our SBTi-validated 2035 carbon reduction target is met and our aim to be net-zero by 2050 is realised.

“Decarbonising aviation continues to be a major undertaking and focus which is why easyJet continues to take vital steps not only to safeguard the benefits the sector provides but also ensure that we do all that we can to minimise our impact.”

Making continued improvements into 2024:

easyJet continues to make strategic improvements to its fleet every day and has already made a number of ground-breaking changes in the last year.

For example, since the last CDP reporting period, the airline completed the rollout of its Descent Profile Optimisation (DPO) software, which reduces the amount of fuel used during landing by plotting a more fuel-efficient descent on all aircraft – making an estimated saving of at least 50kg of fuel per flight.

Additionally, a fifth of easyJet’s fleet is now made up of A320neo family aircraft – which are 13% more fuel-efficient and up to 50% quieter during take-off, landing and taxing thanks to its state-of-the-art CFM LEAP-1A engines that meet ICAO’s Chapter 14 regulations.

easyJet was awarded the Net Zero Strategy of the Year by Business Green in 2023 which commended the airline for the breadth, detail and ambition that it outlined in its net-zero roadmap.

The airline, which is focusing on new technologies as a means to decarbonise and meet its goals, continues to collaborate with companies including Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Cranfield Aerospace and GKN Aerospace to support the development of zero emissions hydrogen-powered aircraft.

easyJet is also a founding member of the Hydrogen in Aviation Alliance – a coalition of diverse aviation and hydrogen stakeholders launched to develop and catalyse the infrastructure and policy needed to support hydrogen aircraft operations.