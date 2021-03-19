Byway marks first birthday with getaway promotion

Leading the way in slow travel holidays, Byway, the flight-free travel company launched last year, is marking its first birthday with up to £100 off trips across the UK, France and Italy.

Trips mut be booked this weekend.

Sustainable holidays on offer include sweeping adventures through the majestic Scottish Highlands and Islands and the tumbling cliffs and coves of Cornwall, as well as hassle-free short breaks to the sunny shores of East Sussex and the wilds of the Yorkshire Moors and the Lakes.

Further afield, guests can travel to the Rhine Valley and Burgundy for slow cycles through vineyards, river kayaking and exceptional Alsatian food, or to Mediterranean sunshine from the Côte d’Azur to the Italian Riviera, exploring dazzling coastlines, hilltop villages and vibrant markets.

Launched last year by Cat Jones, Byway creates personalised ABTA-protected holiday packages away from tourist trails.

Byway trips are grounded in joyful journeys by train, bike and island ferry and celebrate the joys of travelling through rather than flying over.

The company offers on-demand support from its expert team via WhatsApp to ensure trips can be tweaked right up to the last minute (and even while away) and all holidays are covered by a 100 per cent Covid-19 refund guarantee.

Add code ‘BIRTHDAY100’ at checkout for £100 off holidays over £1,000, or ‘BIRTHDAY50’ for £50 off holidays over £500, throughout the weekend March 20th-21st.

Byway holiday packages start from £198 per person for three nights based on two people sharing, including travel and accommodation.

To book, visit the website.