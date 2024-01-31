Dunas de Formentera - Opening May 2024

When it opens in mid-May, Dunas de Formentera will bring a secluded and tranquil hideout to the laid-back island of Formentera, the smallest of Spain’s Balearic islands in the Mediterranean Sea, a short ferry ride from Ibiza. It will take its place in Pablo Carrington’s Marugal portfolio of distinctive hotels in Spain, France, Portugal and Switzerland.

As Pablo says, “We wanted Dunas de Formentera to be one of those places where you kick off your shoes as soon as you arrive - and you never put them on again until you leave….” Set amongst the sand dunes of Mijorn beach, with just 44 rooms, the hotel’s low key, chic interiors have been designed by the Palma-based studio Antonio Obrador, whose work graces other much-loved hotels in the Marugal portfolio, including Cap Rocat in Mallorca; Gecko Beach House, also on Formentera; Palacio Solecio in Old Town Malaga; and Hotel Urso in Madrid - as well as many other hotels around the world.

A driving force of all Marugal’s hotels is to respect the environment, to use what is already there - and Dunas de Formentera will be no different. Antonio Obrador and his team have taken a small established hotel and worked their magic to transform it for today’s traveller. The large rooms and suites, some in the main building, some in private bungalows, are all connected by pathways and boardwalks through the dunes. They have been designed with friends and family very much in mind – some being large enough to add kids’ beds. They will be some of the biggest rooms on Formentera, up to 40 sqm in size -and all of them incredibly private.

Inside, the hotel perfectly echoes what is outside, with a sandy and off-white colour palette, reflecting the sunshine and natural daylight. Jute, luxurious linens, terracotta, stucco, wood, ceramic latticing and continuous flooring, all create a feeling of uncomplicated, effortless privacy and true escape.

At the all-day restaurant, the menu will use native ingredients from the land and the sea: the freshest fish cooked over fire, simply complemented by Mediterranean produce, changing daily with the morning’s catch and seasonal nuances. The pizza, straight out of the wood-fired oven, is sure to be a go-to favourite. As well as being a stone’s throw from the beach, Dunas de Formentera will have a large infinity pool with a stunning views over the sea. In fact, at this special haven, the Mediterranean sea is always in sight, with the scent of wild juniper on the salty air…

Rates from 550 € for a Studio (breakfast included).

Opens May 2024 - www.dunasdeformentera.com