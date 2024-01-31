The Westin Doha Hotel & SPA - pioneering sustainability in Qatar

In 2024, we expect sustainability and innovation to continue playing a significant role. Guests are increasingly conscious of their environmental impact, and we are committed to integrating eco-friendly practices and cutting-edge technologies to enhance their experience.

At the Westin Doha Hotel & SPA, we are strongly committed to environmental sustainability. We take several measures to minimise our ecological impact and promote a greener future. This includes using energy-efficient systems like LED lighting and smart temperature controls to reduce energy consumption. Waste management is addressed through recycling programs and eco-friendly products.

Our continuous efforts in monitoring and improving our environmental performance keep us at the forefront of sustainable hospitality.

Currently, we are working on energy-saving and water-bottling projects. Additionally, we have initiated and implemented a greywater recycling system, where greywater from guest rooms and public areas is recycled through a filtration system, charged with activated carbon filter system, and streamlined with a disinfection system before release for landscaping and garden watering.

Can you elaborate on The Westin’s six pillars and how they guide the hotel’s approach to hospitality?

Certainly. The Westin is built on six core pillars: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. These pillars serve as the foundation for creating an enriching guest experience that focuses on well-being in every aspect of their stay.

We are committed to immersing our guests in the vibrant traditions of the region. Cultural events will be incorporated into our programming to provide an authentic Qatari experience.

‌Any exciting plans for the culinary scene at The Westin Doha in 2024?

Absolutely. We’re set to redefine the culinary experience by introducing innovative dining concepts that celebrate Qatar’s diverse culture. Expect a fusion of local flavours and global influences that will appeal to the evolving tastes of our guests, aligning with The Westin’s commitment to ‘Eat Well.’

Can you share any upcoming events or initiatives at The Westin Doha?

We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming Westin Fitness Challenge, taking place until February 13. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the ‘Move Well’ pillar, encouraging our guests and the community to prioritise fitness and well-being.

Additionally, in Q2, we plan to introduce a special events venue in our meeting room facilities, catering to a variety of occasions. We’re also expanding our services to include a gent’s salon, enhancing our offerings for a more comprehensive guest experience.

Through initiatives like the Fitness Challenge and our commitment to sustainability, we aim to make a positive impact on the communities we serve. These efforts align with The Westin’s overall mission and create a holistic well-being experience for our guests.

We’re excited about the journey ahead and invite our guests to join us in experiencing the best of Qatar’s hospitality. Whether you’re seeking relaxation, cultural exploration, or a premium escape, The Westin Doha is your destination of choice.

Source: Hotelier Middle East