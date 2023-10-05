Discover the Ultimate Festival of Automotive Excellence at Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar

Be a car enthusiast or not, you must have heard the buzz surrounding the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS Qatar 2023) that will soon be taking place in Qatar.

GIMS Qatar 2023 is one of the highlights in the event scene in Qatar for the year 2023, as it promises to showcase 30 automotive brands along with a range of events and activations to give you the full experience.

Experience the thrill of GIMS Qatar 2023, the most influential motor show premiering outside Switzerland for the first time. Get ready to witness 30 of the world’s most renowned automotive brands showcasing a ground-breaking array of new cars, making it the pinnacle of motor shows in the Middle East and beyond.

The Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) takes pride in being one of the oldest and most prestigious automotive events to take place across the world.

The history of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) dates back to 1905, with the event only ever being held in Geneva, Switzerland, from then till now. For the year 2023, Qatar will be hosting the motor show, making it the first time GIMS has been held anywhere else besides its home country.

Not only does this event offer car enthusiasts an experience with some of the best cars, but it also encourages automotive innovation with forums and discussions as part of the event.

The show also plays as a meeting point between companies and customers, leaders, journalists and major industry stakeholders.

GIMS Qatar 2023 will be offering a range of exciting events and is expecting at least 200,000 visitors and 1,000 journalists.

The Qatar edition of the show will be taking place at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC) from 5 to 14 October 2023.

You’ll be more than a spectator at GIMS QATAR. This is a show where you take the wheel, thanks to extended test drives, high-speed circuits, and automotive activities in the desert… and beyond. Fasten your seatbelt for a remarkably dynamic and exciting experience that will define a new breed of automotive show.

The impressive DECC will be the main location for GIMS, showcasing a vast selection of new vehicle debuts from the world’s leading brands. The 35,000 sqm main hall will showcase the finest new models and product innovations, giving visitors a unique automotive experience.

Classic Cars Exhibition to be a major attraction at the inaugural Geneva International Motor Show Qatar



From Amiri cars to a Popemobile, the Classics Gallery at the upcoming Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar is set to offer a meticulously curated exhibition of historically significant heritage cars. Included as part of the experience of the main exhibition at the expansive halls of the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), the Classics Gallery will prove to be a must-see for all discerning classic car buyers, collectors or car enthusiasts.

GIMS Qatar takes from place October 5 -14, 2023 and will open to the public on October 7. The Classics Gallery will showcase exotic and exceptional historic automobiles, including Best of Show winners from leading concours d’elegance events. The exquisite display gallery will also shine a spotlight on automobiles with Qatari provenance and pedigree.

Sheikha Hessa Al-Thani, Head of Marketing and Planning at Qatar Tourism, said: “The rich tapestry of the world’s automotive heritage, including that of Qatar, will converge at the prestigious Classics Gallery, which is set to become a firm highlight at the upcoming Geneva International Motor Show Qatar. The special exhibit pays tribute to the pioneering spirit that is embodied by this inaugural event in Qatar, and we welcome residents and visitors to explore the expansive displays and ground- breaking reveals that will take place during this influential motor show.”

Sandro Mesquita, CEO of Geneva International Motor Show said “I invite all to explore the 10-day ‘Ultimate Festival of Automotive Excellence’ which comprises global debuts and new model launches by world-renowned manufacturers, circuit driving experiences, exhilarating off-roading adventures in the desert, a programme of disruptive talks and much more. At GIMS Qatar 2023, you will get a glimpse of the future of the automotive industry while exploring its present and reflecting on its past, as you traverse through the different halls of the DECC. The Classics Gallery is a spectacle on its own showcasing outstanding historic cars of global repute”.

Mohammed Luqman Ali Khan, Curatorial Director and Author of the official event book said “On display at the Classics Gallery will be automotive jewels from world- renowned car collections. There will be an eclectic mix of extraordinary prewar and postwar vehicles including Best of Show award winners, fabled maharaja cars, official state motorcars, iconic roadsters, a grand prix winner and also a Popemobile. The ‘star car of the show’ is Qatar’s very own, the Rolls-Royce Phantom V delivered new to the then Amir of Qatar HH Sheikh Ahmad Bin Ali Al Thani after it was showcased at the 1962 Geneva International Motor Show. Phantom Chassis 5LCG25 truly represents the connoisseurship of Qataris, it is an automotive monument to the long-standing relations between Qatar and Geneva Motor Show. The spectacular exhibition of vintage & classic cars is a precursor to the ‘GIMS Qatar Concours d’Elegance’ planned for future.”

Spanning over 10,000 m2 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), the exhibition will host 30 renowned automotive brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Porsche, Volkswagen, Lamborghini, KIA, Audi, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Vinfast, Chery and much more. GIMS Qatar is set to showcase the latest innovations from industry, 10+ world premieres and 20+ regional premieres.

Alongside the main exhibition, GIMS Qatar 2023 will create the ultimate automotive festival of automotive excellence in Qatar with four immersive experiences taking place across some of the most prominent tourism destinations in the country. These include a “Future Design Forum” at the National Museum of Qatar, thrilling offroad adventures at Sealine, exhilarating ride-and-drive experiences at the Lusail International Circuit, and a grand parade of automotive excellence along the iconic Lusail Boulevard.

GIMS Qatar will be open to the public from 7 to 14 October, daily at the DECC from 14:00 – 22:00, and 10:00 – 22:00 on Saturdays. The event offers free entrance during weekdays and ticketed entrance, QAR 50, during weekends. Tickets, including those for free entry, are available on the Virgin Megastore website.



The motor show, which is also the main exhibition of GIMS Qatar 2023, promises to be a treat for automotive enthusiasts as it will bring together 30 renowned automotive brands under one roof who will be showcasing a new array of cars.

Date: 7 to 14 October 2023

Timings: Sunday - Friday - 2 pm to 10 pm | Saturday - 10 am to 10 pm

Location: Doha Exhibition & Convention Center

Price:

8, 9, 10 & 11 October 2023 - It’s free!

7, 12, 13 & 14 October 2023 - QR 50

If you are a classic car collector or admirer, prepare to be amused, as the Classics Gallery will be showcasing a collection of some of the best cars that were ever made and made their mark in automotive history.

Date: 7 to 14 October 2023

Timings: Sunday - Friday - 2 pm to 10 pm | Saturday - 10 am to 10 pm

Location: Doha Exhibition & Convention Center

Price: Classics Gallery (free access with GIMS Qatar 2023 main exhibition ticket)

For those who would like a bit of thrill and adventure, the Geneva International Motor Show 2023 (GIMS Qatar 2023) is offering offroad adventures set within the sand dunes and the desert of Qatar.

The experience includes an exciting festival camp, an exclusive car showcase, along with activities like sandboarding, camel riding & dune bugging. To heighten the thrill, the adventure will also feature live performances and hero acts.

If you really want to bask in the desert, you could also book yourself a stay at The Outpost Al Barari Camp, which is a luxury destination that offers heritage hospitality within Qatar’s desert.

Date: 7 to 13 October 2023

Timings: Daily - 3 pm to 8 pm

Location: The Outpost Al Barari, Sealine

Ticket prices:

Standard ticket: QR 400

Premium ticket: QR 600

Accommodation (single room): QR 1,000

Accommodation (one-bedroom villa): QR 1,500

Accommodation (two-bedroom villa): QR 3,500

Program:

4×4 vehicles departing from DECC direct to The Outpost Al Barari Camp (Optional)

Refreshments at The Outpost Al Barari Camp

Offroad auto exhibition and activities available at the camp

Offroad track experience (Optional)

Sunset Show – Hero act

Live barbecue dinner with live music/DJ

The Track Days, as part of the Geneva International Motor Show, will allow guests premium access to the Lusail International Circuit, where they will have the chance to live a dream and experience driving on an F1 champions track.

Date: 11 to 14 October 2023

Timings: 5 pm to 10 pm

Location: Lusail International Circuit

Tickets: Sold out currently

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE