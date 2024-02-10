Hamad International Airport Wins Prestigious Digital Signage Award

Hamad International Airport (DOH) was presented with the ‘Large-Format Digital Canvases’ award at the Digital Signage Awards for its digital ribbon that wraps the ORCHARD, the airport’s indoor tropical garden. Hosted at Esferic Events Centre in Barcelona, the global Digital Signage Awards is an annual international search for excellence and innovation across projects, creativity, products and services. The project was submitted by multimedia studio Moment Factory who was tasked with enhancing the ORCHARD with a creative multimedia ecosystem.

Unveiled in November 2022, part of Phase A of Hamad International Airport’s expansion plan, the 6,000 square-meter ORCHARD is home to trees, plants and shrubs sourced from sustainable forests from around the world. The ribbon display is a notable feature of the ORCHARD, that compliments the lush greenery and 10,000 square-meters of multi-dimensional retail and F&B space offering, adding to the visual ecosystem.

Key features of the Digital Ribbon Display at the ORCHARD:

The state-of-the-art digital ribbon installation is approximately 1.2 kilometers, spanning across two storeys, tailored to enhance the ambiance of the tropical garden with bespoke visuals.

The intricate visuals created in collaboration with Moment Factory are projected through high resolution display with over 169 million pixels of animation.

The visual displays of the ribbon consist of multiple themes including a luxe botanical elements, flora and fauna, Qatar Sands of time and a Mirage, embodying the culture and heritage of the state of Qatar.

The display comes to life every hour creating an immersive experience for passengers

The ORCHARD is located in the North Plaza, and is connected to the South Plaza, where the famous Lamp/Bear resides, and can be accessed via the Passenger Train – travel time between both stations in 90 seconds, or can be reached by travelators, buggies or walking.

Winning the accolade is testament to Hamad International Airport’s investment in creating a memorable experience for passengers by introducing an open gallery experience through a collection on one-of-a-kind art installations and incorporating digital art to elevate the airport journey.

