Hamad International Airport Celebrates Qatar National Sports Day with Fitness Extravaganza

Hamad International Airport (DOH) commemorates this year’s Qatar National Sports Day by hosting a variety of engaging fitness related activities across its terminal.

A diverse range of interactive fitness activations are featured throughout the airport for departing and transfer passengers of all ages, including a Leopard Crawl, Tyre Challenge, Sack Race, Hula Hoop Competition, Tennis Tetherball, Paper Plane Competition, Hang & Squat Challenge, and Runway Dash.

As Qatar’s gateway to the world, Hamad International Airport takes pride in reflecting the country’s celebrations and initiatives to the millions of passengers traversing its terminals. In line with the goals of Qatar National Sports Day, this initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of sports and fitness in fostering a healthier lifestyle.

The airport’s transformation into a hub for sports enthusiasts of all ages aligns seamlessly with the nation’s overarching initiatives and celebrations. Hamad International Airport plays a crucial role in extending the spirit of Qatar National Sports Day to the millions of passengers travelling through the airport, offering them with an opportunity to engage in the nation’s activities and experience the vibrant celebrations.

Hamad International Airport extends a warm invitation to all travelers to actively participate in the various activities and join in spreading awareness about the significance of health and fitness.

Since its inauguration in 2014, Hamad International Airport has been consistently ranked among the best in the world due to its passenger-first approach. Functioning as a versatile lifestyle destination, Hamad International Airport boasts an array of offerings, including exquisite fine dining options, captivating art collections, world-class retail, entertainment areas, sports facilities, and relaxation spaces.

