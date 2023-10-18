Dhigali Maldives offers a complimentary renewal of vows

A slender coral cay in the Raa Atoll, Dhigali Island is pure Maldivian bliss. Ringed by coral + kissed by the sun, this is a luxury hideaway with a difference. Castaway villas + overwater bungalows dot the island’s crystal blue perimeter. The house-reef teems with iridescent life. Beyond the lagoon, the depths of the Lakshadweep Sea promise unforgettable sights. To set foot on Dhigali’s sands is to escape into an adventure. On land, at sea or underwater, the thrill of discovery awaits. A warm Maldivian welcome extends to all guests at Dhigali. Innovation in design, breathtaking scenery + inspired, intuitive service creates a truly sublime island experience.

Celebrate your love in the enchanting setting of Dhigali Maldives. An exclusive opportunity awaits, book 7 nights or more until August 15th 2023 and unlock a complimentary renewal of vows.

Don’t miss out on this offer to celebrate your love this summer. Create memories that will last a lifetime and represent your enduring love. Secure your booking now and embark on a magical journey.

The complimentary renewal of vows includes a magical beach front set up and a dedicated event coordinator will ensure every detail is perfectly curated. Of course, a master of ceremony will be present on your very special day to preside over the vows, and a symbolic certificate. Pre-recorded music of your choice to envelop the moment into a long-lasting memory.

A renewal of vows would not be complete with family and loved ones around you, a private sunset and cocktail reception for 8 or more; of course featuring a one tier wedding cake and sparkling wine for your toasts.

Upgrade your vow renewal and customize every last thing with an additional charge. Choose your flowers for a bouquet arrangement or a boutonniere for the groom, even better enhance your location with fresh flowers*. Pamper yourself before the big day, and get a special discount for treatments at the spa; including massage, hair style, make up and more*. Book a photographer and capture every last moment including a special group dinner*.

