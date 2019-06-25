Delta to roll-out new main cabin dining options in November

Customers will enjoy a new dining experience later this year when Delta debuts its new main cabin service.

Complimentary welcome cocktails, featuring Bellinis, will be offered to start, while a hot towel service and mix-and-match option starters and mains are also to be introduced in November.

“This is about investing in every single customer who chooses Delta, no matter where they sit on the plane,” said Allison Ausband, Delta senior vice president, in-flight service.

“The thoughtful touches we’re investing in throughout the new main cabin experience were designed by flight attendants with one goal in mind: delivering an exceptional experience that our customers will rave about and one that our team, the best in the business, is proud to deliver.”

The experience has been refined over the past year through rigorous testing of the service through nearly 14,000 hours of flight time, feedback from more than 1,800 customer surveys, crew feedback and input from a design team made up of 24 flight attendants resulted in a number of changes to perfect the service for all of Delta’s long-haul international flights.

In addition to these enhancements, Delta has also provided training to its team of more than 3,000 Pursers – the lead flight attendants on international flights.

Responsible for the customer experience throughout the aircraft, the role at Delta has evolved to include pre-flight introductions in the gate house and personal greetings at the boarding door.

Also, in addition to recently upgraded amenity kits, more international onboard enhancements are coming soon — including refreshed ear buds and headsets — to further demonstrate the airline’s commitment to creating a best-in-class experience all customers can look forward to.