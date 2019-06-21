Carnival Vista to undergo floating repairs in Caribbean

Carnival Cruise Line has revealed that Netherlands-based Boskalis will deploy a transport vessel as a first of its kind “floating dry dock” facility to complete the repairs to Carnival Vista’s two azipods.

The ship’s main propulsion system was damaged earlier this year, forcing the cancellation of several cruises.

In normal circumstances Vista would head to dry dock for repairs.

However, the preferred drydock, at the Grand Bahama Shipyard, remains unavailable.

It was damaged when a crane collapsed while making repairs to the Oasis of the Seas in April.

As a result, Carnival has sought a novel solution.

The procedure will entail loading the ship onto a semi-submersible heavy transport vessel, Boka Vanguard, and then docking the vessel at the Grand Bahama shipyard for the repair work.

“This ground-breaking procedure made possible by Boskalis is a revolutionary way to ensure Carnival Vista’s repairs are completed in a safe, timely and efficient manner, so the ship can resume her popular seven-day schedule from Galveston later this month,” said Lars Ljoen, executive vice president of marine operations for Carnival Cruise Line.

Boka Vanguard is expected to arrive in Bahamian waters on Friday to prepare for Carnival Vista’s arrival on July 12th.

The loading, transport and repairs are expected to take approximately two weeks, allowing Carnival Vista to return to Galveston in time for her July 27th voyage and continue with year-round seven-day Caribbean itineraries.

Take a look below for more:

Animation BOKA Vanguard dry docking Carnival Vista from Boskalis|Dredging&Marine Experts on Vimeo.