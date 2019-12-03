Delta Air Lines reports best ever financial results

Delta Air Lines has reported total revenue of $47 billion for financial 2019, up 7.5 per cent over 2018.

The American carrier said it had secured adjusted earnings per share of $7.31, a 30 per cent increase year-over-year.

Pre-tax income totalled $6.2 billion.

“Last year was a truly outstanding year on all fronts – the best in Delta’s history operationally, financially and for our customers,” said Delta chief executive, Ed Bastian.

Delta returned $3 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2019, and will share a further $1.6 billion through a profit-sharing pay-out to staff.

“Our people, and their commitment to bringing best-in-class travel experiences to our 200 million customers, are the foundation for our success,” said Bastian.

For 2019, total expenses increased 3.9 per cent, driven by higher revenue- and capacity-related costs, profit sharing and pension charges.

Fuel costs, however, fell by $501 million.

“Our industry-leading operational performance and the unmatched service our people provide are the reasons why more customers than ever are choosing to fly Delta.

“Investments in reliability, product and service, airports and technology are reshaping customer perception and driving record satisfaction scores and increasing brand preference,” said Glen Hauenstein, Delta president.

“We delivered $47 billion in revenue in 2019, a more than $3 billion increase when adjusted over prior year, while sustaining a revenue premium to the industry of more than 110 per cent.”