Mattar scoops top World Travel Awards title

Haitham Mattar has been recognised for his Outstanding Contribution to the Travel & Tourism Industry by the World Travel Awards.

The leading hospitality figurehead completed a successful stint as chief executive of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority last year.

Recently taking up a new position as a senior advisor to the Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage, Matter is hoping to use his expertise to develop the sector in the kingdom.

Speaking to Amy Kitchingman for Breaking Travel News, he said: “This is very humbling for me, to take a global award at this level, recognising my efforts, and my contribution to tourism.

“I have a great deal of passion for hospitality and tourism.

“I started in this industry when I was 17-years-old and throughout my career I have always said ‘there are many things I don’t know, but the only thing I do know is hospitality and tourism’.

“This is what I have lived and breathed my whole life and to have been recognised for all the work I have done throughout the years is really rewarding and satisfying.”

More Information

Breaking Travel News recently spoke to Mattar about the World Travel Awards and his new role in Saudi Arabia. Take a look at what he had to say below:

