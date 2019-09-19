Club Med unveils plans for Borneo property

Club Med has announced plans to open its first resort near Kota Kinabalu, the capital of Sabah state in Malaysia, in late 2022.

Located at Kuala Penyu Beach in the northern part of Borneo, the location is a 90-minutes’ drive from Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

The all-inclusive Club Med resort will offer a pristine paradise where virgin jungle meets idyllic powdery white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters

Club Med is collaborating closely with owners Golden Sands Beach Resort City to create the brand’s first large-scale sustainably built BREEAM-certified beach resort in Asia Pacific.

This resort is Club Med’s second resort in Malaysia, after Club Med Cherating Beach, an eco-nature getaway located in Pahang.

“The Club Med spirit has always been to create new resorts that seamlessly blend into naturally beautiful locations and become discoverable bucket list destinations in their own right,” said Henri Giscard d’Estaing, president of Club Med.

“Opening in Kuala Penyu allows us to showcase Sabah’s beautiful surroundings in a relatively undiscovered part of the world.

“This will be our second resort in Malaysia in a destination that is seeing increased airlift and interest from travellers across globe including China, Korea, Southeast Asia and Australia.”

GSBRC, the owning company of the future resort, is a Sabah based company which was formed by like-minded investors purposely to bring Club Med to Borneo.

With the international and modern millennial family in mind, Club Med Borneo Kota Kinabalu will provide a dynamic and wholesome experience that truly takes advantage of the resort’s unparalleled location.