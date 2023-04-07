Club Med, the Pioneer of the All-Inclusive Concept, Aims To Become The Most Desirable Vacation brand

This week marks a new chapter for Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept with beach and mountain resorts worldwide, with the announcement of its all-new refreshed and modernized brand identity.

Taking inspiration from the original Club Med philosophy – creating simple moments of happiness – the iconic lifestyle brand shares details about its evolution into providing a more premium, family-friendly, and eco-conscious experience. Continuing its strong ambition to be the most desirable lifestyle vacation brand, Club Med also shares details about its ongoing corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Introducing an Elevated Brand Identity

In 1950, Gérard Blitz founded the first Club Med resort in the Balearic Islands of Spain in an effort to give people a village to enjoy more moments of happiness and disconnect with an unlimited selection of outdoor activities, entertainment, and food & beverages. From there, Club Med’s concept and signature pioneering spirit was born. Today, Club Med is taking elements from that original foundation, its French heritage, and its core essence – simplicity, epicureanism, nature and freedom – and using them to revive its personality into a premium all-inclusive brand that marries a luxury experience with simple moments.

Now, Club Med’s brand identity offers a truly unique differentiation in the market and speaks to its history of offering ultimate disconnection with a new campaign coined: “That’s L’Esprit Libre”. The slogan renews and reaffirms the optimistic embrace of life that Club Med is famed for: the art of living a happy life.

“When the complexities of everyday life are removed so one can focus on special moments, like having ice cream for breakfast and putting on ski boots, or if your family vacation actually feels like a vacation – That’s L’Esprit Libre,” said Kevin Armstrong, Senior Director of Brand & Communications for Club Med North America and the Caribbean. “Our new brand positioning takes inspiration from our long-standing 73-year history and iconic advertising campaigns, reinforcing our pioneering essence as well as our forthcoming journey with simplicity, modernized luxury, and playfulness.”

Club Med operates nearly 70 all-inclusive beach and mountain resorts worldwide and sees between three to five new resort openings or renovations per year that appeal to both luxury travel and family-friendly experiences. The brand’s expansion has also continued to evolve into becoming more upscale with the recent launch of its Exclusive Collection portfolio, a collection of 5-star resorts, villas, chalets, spaces and a yacht around the world that include elements taking luxury to the next level, from artfully-crafted single plated dishes to larger high-design multi-bedroom suites. Looking ahead, Club Med is prioritizing expansion of its Exclusive Collection portfolio by opening more Exclusive Collection properties and including Exclusive Collection spaces within its four-star resorts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Throughout our 73-year history, we’ve watched our brand redefine the all-inclusive concept and evolve into a product that prioritizes simple luxuries that are ultimately the most meaningful for travelers,” says Carolyne Doyon, President and CEO of Club Med North America and the Caribbean. “Therefore, we find it important to look back on our roots and pay homage to what has made Club Med what it is today: delivering unique experiences in desirable locations with moments of togetherness, personalization, and opportunities to create life long memories to ensure our guests enjoy the feeling of being completely carefree. That’s L’Esprit Libre.”

As part of this brand evolution, Club Med is enhancing all consumer communication touchpoints with refreshed logos, iconography, and color palette from its website and emails to the ‘My Club Med’ app and in-resort signage in order to reflect its new identity both in the resorts and outside.

For more information, please visit www.clubmed.us/anewchapter.