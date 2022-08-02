Hyatt to debut The Unbound Collection in India with Noor-Us-Sabah Palace in Bhopa

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced plans for the debut of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in India with the signing of a management agreement for Bhopal’s Noor-Us-Sabah Palace. One of Bhopal’s oldest and most sought-after hotels, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace will undergo extensive refurbishment to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand as a 60-room heritage hotel and is expected to open in 2025.

“At Hyatt, we are focused on thoughtful growth based on locations that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members and customers, and introducing Hyatt’s brands across India has been a priority for us,” said Dhruva Rathore , vice president of development India & South West Asia, Hyatt. “Bhopal’s history and the Noor-Us-Sabah Palace’s rich Nawabi heritage makes it a perfect addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio. This collection of independent hotels has seen great momentum across the globe, as each property invites guests to experience distinct culture and history, and we look forward to expanding The Unbound Collection by Hyatt footprint throughout the sub-continent.”

Noor-Us-Sabah Palace will offer cultural moments for guests seeking a sophisticated yet unscripted experience. Spread across 18 acres, the hotel was originally built as a royal residence in the 1920s by Bhopal’s erstwhile ruler, Begum Sultan Jehan and it was subsequently converted into a hotel in 1998. The hotel will be completely renovated to bring alive the history and legacy of the Nawab’s royal residence through its interior design, and its storied past will be harnessed to deliver unique and authentic experiences. The hotel will also provide a distinctive and unique location for weddings and events, in addition to catering to premium business and leisure travelers. Currently situated in one of Bhopal’s most affluent neighborhoods, the hotel offers a commanding view of the Upper Lake - one of the largest artificial lakes in the nation. The hotel’s regal architecture, coupled with the legacy of Bhopal’s Nawabi culture and the hotel’s scenic landscape, offers guests an unmatched experience.

“We are delighted to work alongside Hyatt for the first hotel in India within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio,” said Sikandar Hafiz Khan, Chairman - Reliable Group, which owns Noor-Us-Sabah Palace. In the last 25 years, Noor-Us-Sabah has successfully established itself as an exemplary destination for those seeking a comfortable stay and delightful food, all in the environs of a historical palace. Bhopal’s heritage and history finds resonance in its palaces, architecture and culinary offerings and has always found favor amongst both Indian and international tourists. Noor-Us-Sabah Palace will continue to honour the history of the building and the city. We are certain that the combination of our expertise in India’s real estate and hospitality market and Hyatt’s international reputation will allow us to bring our vision for Noor-Us-Sabah Palace to life. With its stunning views and rich history, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace has offered guests the finest hospitality, service and dining while continuing to stay true to its roots. This association with Hyatt will help us set a new benchmark in India for luxury and an unmatched guest experience, and will be instrumental in spotlighting Bhopal as one of the premier tourist destinations with unmatched accommodation for travelers from within and beyond India.”

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a collection of truly distinctive properties, all with a different story to tell. Inspiring guests to discover new places with rich history, a fascinating past or a distinct sense of place, each property embodying the uniqueness of its location. Once open, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace is expected to join 30 hotels within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio globally, including: Carmel Valley Ranch in Carmel, California, Jinmao Hotel Lijang in Lijang, China, Hotel La Compañia in Panama City, Panama, Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest, and Great Scotland Yard Hotel in London, as well as a number of properties in the pipeline: Magma Resort Santorini in Greece, Grand Hansa Hotel Helsinki, Fuji Speedway HOTEL in Shizuoka, Japan, Rancho Pescadero in El Pescadero, Mexico, La Zambra in Mijas, Spain, Hotel Rhodania Crans Montana in Switzerland, The Barai Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand, and more.

