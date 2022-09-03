New Club Med UK boss named

A new boss for Club Med for the UK and Nordics has been named to succeed Estelle Giraudeau who has left the business after almost nine years in the role.

Nicolas Bresch was previously marketing director for the all-inclusive operator for northern Europe, working alongside Giraudeau.

Bresch starts in the new role from Monday (September 5) and will lead the UK and Nordic market alongside a team of 40.

He will be immediately focused on the impending winter season, which sees the opening of the brand’s first Exclusive Collection resort in Val D’Isere as well as a new 4-Trident resort in Tignes.

Bresch joined Club Med in 2014 in the pricing team, before moving to Shanghai in 2016, where he helped launch the Club Med Joyview range.

He joined the Europe and Africa marketing department in Paris in 2020 as head of data analytics and business intelligence, where he was instrumental in the management of commercial decisions during the pandemic.

Bresch then moved to London to become marketing director covering the UK, Scandinavia and Germany.

He said: “I am delighted to start a new role and chapter within the Club Med business, having been with Club Med for just over eight years now.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to drive the business forward with our ambitious expansion plans on sun and snow destinations, as well as ensuring that we are continuing to provide our customers and travel agent partners with the high level of service they have come to expect from us.”