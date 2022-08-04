Emirates invites first officers to let their careers take flight

Emirates, the world’s largest operator of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, is looking to recruit First Officers who meet the airline’s exceptional standards in safety, technical prowess and customer experience. Successful candidates can look forward to climbing new career heights with Emirates’ all wide-body fleet and ever-expanding global route network, and enjoy an excellent lifestyle in dynamic Dubai.

For pilots, a future with Emirates means flying to diverse destinations across the airline’s network spanning six continents and 140 destinations. It also means flying one of the world’s youngest and most modern fleet, now numbering 265 Airbus and Boeing aircraft. With Emirates’ continuous investments in renewing its fleet, the airline’s pilots will also be flying Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, Boeing 777-Xs and Airbus A350-900s in the coming years.

Emirates’ pilots complete robust, evidence-based training programmes in-house with highly skilled instructors in specially designed environments. The airline’s cutting-edge training facility houses 10 full-flight simulators for Boeing 777s and Airbus 380s.

The airline’s growth offers numerous opportunities for natural career progression – first officers can steadily grow to become captains, technical pilots, standards’ captains, examiners and instructors.

Emirates offers a range of benefits designed for pilots and their families to lead a fulfilling lifestyle – competitive tax-free salary, generous accommodation and education allowance, and excellent medical and dental cover. Employees enjoy concessional cargo and travel benefits for the entire family, even friends’ tickets, across the airline’s global network. What’s more, the Emirates Platinum card offers a range of privileges and discounts across thousands of retail and hospitality outlets locally and globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pilots can bid for preferred flights and destinations on Emirates’ advanced rostering system to ensure they have the opportunity to spend quality time with their loved ones on special days. On a typical work day, Emirates’ flight deck crew are chauffeured to and from home and journey through the fast-track check-in facilities at the airline’s headquarters.

Flight and cabin crew from over 160 nationalities enjoy a collaborative camaraderie that reflects the multicultural milieu of Emirates’ hub Dubai. The city’s reputation as a safe, secure, vibrant and tech-savvy city is well-known. Major annual sporting events, a full range of lifestyle activities, first-class hospitality and dining, spectacular attractions, international schools and hospitals and excellent infrastructure all come together to make Dubai a city of choice for millions of expatriates.

As air travel continues to soar, Emirates is ramping up its services from one of the world’s busiest and best airports – the award-winning Dubai International.

Candidates applying for the position of First Officer must have experience on multi-engine, multi-crew aircraft, a valid ICAO Airline Pilot License, and a minimum experience of 2,000 flying hours on 20 tonne MTOW (maximum take-off weight) aircraft.