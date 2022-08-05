New W Algarve with interiors by AB Concept opens

Located on the sun-drenched shores of the Algarve, where jagged cliffs merge with crystal clear waters and all-year sunny climes, the 134-guestroom hotel and 83 residences, brings W Hotels’ distinctive energy to Portugal for the first time. It is also AB Concept’s first full hotel and residences project in Europe, where they have designed every element of the resort. AB Concept’s intriguing design entwines the Algarve’s striking natural scenery and rich Portuguese history with the W brand’s signature style.

The new W Algarve represents a new generation of hotels within the W portfolio, conceived and designed to be fully integrated in local life, not just a luxury destination but a landmark on the Portuguese coast, contributing to the area’s development. This new location marks a shift in the area’s hospitality landscape as it remains open through winter, promoting year-round tourism.

The destination’s mesmerising curved Benagil caves inspired the flowing design of the hotel’s interior spaces, while the colour palette of blues, aquamarines and turquoise nods to the azure sky and surrounding Atlantic Ocean. From fabrics and surfaces to tempting textures, each detail of the hotel is intentional. Guests will discover expertly curated art and spectacular lighting all telling the story of local traditions and heritage – from ceramics, mosaic and crochet to Moorish costume, fishing livelihoods and the destination’s surf culture.

Arrival and W Lounge

Guests arrive through an entryway inspired by an old local folklore tale featuring a fluid, curved feature wall adorned with infinity mirrors and Portuguese handmade ceramic plates – made by Vista Alegre, a Portuguese porcelain craft company that has been in existence for almost 200 years - in ethereal greens and blues arranged in an abstract form, creating a mystical underwater feel the moment guests step through the doors.

The energetic W Lounge features a mesmerising ‘wave’ centrepiece installation made from glass panels, taking inspiration from Moorish jewellery and oceanic bubbles. With one side of the W Lounge opening out onto the terrace, the space is flooded with bright, natural light, creating an indoor-outdoor feel. The glamorous bar, decorated with custom-made Moorish-inspired tiles, features dramatic handblown glass lighting pendants and a 20-metre-long onyx counter that extends from the interior bar to the exterior terrace.

Outside, guests can admire stylish water features and the expansive hotel grounds surrounded by lush forest – all referenced in the bar’s natural colour palette.





Rooms and Suites

The 134 chic guestrooms embrace clean maximalism. Opposites attract as natural hues and materials marry colour. Custom-made furnishings and intricate local touches are peppered throughout including filigree bedside lanterns, dramatic backlit headboards designed in a nod to nearby churches, mosaics made from authentic Algarve ceramic tiles, and a crochet pattern that adorns the glass panel separating the bathroom from the bedroom, reflecting onto the bedroom floor as the light shines through.





All guestrooms offer balconies with stunning views across the escape gardens and the Atlantic coast. The ten WOW suites feature rooftop terraces with endless coastal views.

The Extreme WOW suite takes inspiration from Moura Encantadas, the supernatural beings from Portuguese and Galician folklore. In true W style embracing individuality and authenticity, guests are immersed the moment they walk through the mirrored foyer. Outdoors, travellers can luxuriate on their private deck, complete with a dining table, lap pool and unparalleled sea views.





Dining

WET Deck, the W brand’s signature take on the poolside scene, offers guests a stylish space to soak up the sun. Laid back cabanas surround the curved edges of the cascading pools that mimic the coastline.

The Market Kitchen restaurant has been created with a neighbourhood ambience, taking inspiration from local markets using traditional Calçada Portuguesa patterned pavements, Azulejos tiles and typical style windows. It will offer a relaxed, rustic feel through the timber flooring, floor-to-ceiling tiling detail and louvred, window doors which open out onto the bright fountain garden, flooding the space with light. A tiled communal table in the centre of the restaurant and counter seating will complete the convivial atmosphere created by this space.

Sitting atop the hotel with panoramic views as far as the eye can see, Paper Moon, sister to the renowned Milanese restaurant, showcases a chic white interior and exterior, created with white timber and monochrome floors. Stylish and energetic, this is another seamless indoor-outdoor space; interiors are airy and light with windowed doors that open out onto an expansive terrace where guests can enjoy the peninsula’s breath-taking sights. ​ ​ ​ ​





AWAY® Spa

The spacious 13,000 square foot AWAY® Spa, features a design inspired by local fishing decks. The six treatment rooms include one couple’s room, a hair salon, a mani & pedi bar, facial LED masks treatments, as well as Express Booths for pre-dinner touch-ups. The spa also incorporates a wet area with sauna, steam and jacuzzi and a covered outdoor relaxation area. The Beauty Bar – a relaxed, social space - is designed in pastel hues and incorporates the patterns of traditional Portuguese tiles, created in mosaic across the ceiling. The relaxation area looks out to the serene gardens beyond, while treatment rooms use dark tiles in swirling patterns, creating a calming cocoon.