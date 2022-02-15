Jazeera Airways completes 28-plane Airbus order

Jazeera Airways has firmed up an order with Airbus for 28 aircraft, including 20 A320neos and eight A321neos.

The deal confirms the memorandum of understanding announced in November.

“Jazeera Airways is a long-standing partner of Airbus, and we are delighted to see them grow their all-Airbus fleet with an additional 28 A320neo Family aircraft,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer and head of Airbus International.

“The A320neo Family offers the right size, economics and customer comfort for Jazeera Airways to serve its growing customer base and open new routes competitively.

“We salute team Jazeera for their remarkable development and thank them for their trust and for this important order.”

The Kuwaiti-based carrier confirmed a return to profitability earlier this week.

“We are pleased to confirm this latest order with Airbus,” said Rohit Ramachandran, Jazeera Airways chief executive.

“By taking both A320neo and A321neo versions we will have great flexibility to extend our network to medium and longer haul destinations from Kuwait, offering passengers more choice to travel and enjoy popular destinations as much as underserved ones.”