Celebrity Infinity returns to service marking full fleet return

Celebrity Cruises, the leader in relaxed luxury cruising, is celebrating its complete 15-ship fleet comeback with Celebrity Infinity setting sail for the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades. The milestone sailing marks not only the ship’s first sailing in 881 days, but the full return of all 63 ships in the parent-company Royal Caribbean Group fleet. In honour of this milestone, the entire fleet sounded their horn on Saturday in celebration and to honour their beloved crew.

Celebrity Cruises’ return to service began exactly one year ago to the day when the award-winning Celebrity Edge made history on 26th June, 2021, as the first cruise ship to sail from a U.S. port in 15 months after being grounded due to the global pandemic. The line then systematically returned more ships to the water to feed people’s love of travel with sailings to breathtaking destinations from Europe, to the Caribbean, Alaska and the Galapagos.

Now, Celebrity Infinity’s return to sailing closes a chapter and opens a new one for the brand.

“This sailing not only caps an incredible journey but sets a course for a whole new world of infinite possibilities for our brand and for cruise travel. The future is very bright, thanks to the time, effort, and love that the team has poured into bringing our entire fleet back,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “Seeing the beautiful Celebrity Infinity sail out of Florida will be an emotional moment for everyone at Celebrity Cruises, especially our crew, who have waited so long to welcome guests aboard, once again.”

Adding to the milestone, Celebrity Infinity’s return to service coincides on the Day of the Seafarer – a day designated by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in recognition of the valuable contribution seafarers make to international trade and the world economy.

Continued Lutoff-Perlo: “Our full return would not be possible without the tireless effort and unwavering commitment of our crew. They are the very heart and soul of the Celebrity Cruises’ experience and I am so happy and proud to finally reunite our entire global family at sea.”

In its first sailing in over two years, Celebrity Infinity will take guests on a seven-night Eastern Caribbean sailing with stops in the Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, and the Dominican Republic, while providing celebratory perks and special moments.

Following her return sailing, Celebrity Infinity will embark on alternating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. All seven-night itineraries will feature calls to Bimini or Nassau, Bahamas and Key West. In addition, Eastern Caribbean sailings will visit Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Western Caribbean sailings will also call on Belize City, Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico. For more information on these new Celebrity Infinity summer itineraries, visit https://www.celebritycruises.com/gb/2022-2023-cruises.

Celebrity Cruises is considered the North America’s and Middle East’s Leading Cruise Line 2022 by voters at the World Travel Awards.