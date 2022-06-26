NYC & Company invites restaurants to participate in NYC Restaurant Week

NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, today announced that registration has extended to July 5 for restaurants to sign up to participate in the 30th Anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week® Summer 2022. Restaurants are invited to sign up at this link

The program, running from July 18 through August 21, highlights restaurants across all five boroughs. It encourages locals and visitors alike to explore and support the City’s iconic, diverse and wide-ranging restaurant scene that makes New York City the dining capital of the world.

Running Monday through Friday, (Saturdays are black out and Sundays are optional), NYC Restaurant Week now more than ever offers flexibility and a number of free ways for restaurants to get involved in this milestone anniversary year, including:

The option to participate in one, multiple or all five weeks - to allow for restaurants to select weeks that work best

Lunch: two-course prix-fixe menu at price point determined by restaurant of $30, $45 or $60

Dinner: three-course prix-fixe menu at price point determined by restaurant of $30, $45 or $60

Optional Sunday participation

All proceeds go directly to the individual establishments, and reservations will go live July 6 at nycgo.com/restaurantweek, just one day after the final registration for restaurants closes on July 5.

NYC & Company has long been committed to championing the local business community, with NYC Restaurant Week at the forefront of the team’s efforts. The continued success of NYC Restaurant Week is a key indicator of New Yorkers’ and visitors’ desire to explore the five boroughs through food.

