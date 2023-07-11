Prepare for Celebrity’s Onboard Gratuity Increase This Month

Celebrity Cruises will boost the price of its automatic gratuities for all cabin types, making it the latest cruise operator to do so. The adjustment is in accord with industry norms and directly reflects both the tireless effort of the employees to create wonderful holidays for the guests and the friendly, yet, personalized comfortable luxurious atmosphere that Celebrity is renowned for.

The cruise company will begin charging passengers $18 per person, per day, beginning on July 11 for all guests staying in interior, ocean view, and veranda accommodations. There will be a mandatory daily fee of $18.50 per person for those staying in Concierge Class or AquaClass accommodations. Each category’s rise is equivalent to a daily increase of 50 cents. Additionally, there will be an automatic daily fee of $23 for Celebrity visitors staying at The Retreat, up from the prior cost of $21.

A 20% gratuity is added to every beverage, mini bar, and beverage package purchases made by passengers, on top of the already included automatic payments. While Celebrity’s policy is to add gratuities directly to stateroom bills, the line did note that passengers may customize tips at their discretion aboard at Guest Relations.

The Royal Caribbean subsidiary is the latest major cruise company to increase gratuities, following in the footsteps of Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, and Carnival Cruise cruise lines. On the other hand, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and several other premium lines include gratuities in the price of the voyage.

One of the simplest and often cheapest ways to travel around the world is on a cruise, as travellers may save the most money by booking far in advance or waiting until the last minute, consulting a travel agent to help them weigh their alternatives, organizing their own shore adventures, and being flexible about the kind of cabin they book.

