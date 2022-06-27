Explore the world this summer with Emirates Holidays

Emirates Holidays is offering UAE travellers the chance to plan their well-deserved getaways this summer, lining up attractive packages for a stress-free stay in some of the most stunning resorts across the Maldives, Mauritius, Thailand and Bali, with a variety of offers to choose from for families, couples looking for a romantic retreat, and those who just want to indulge in a luxurious holiday.

All the packages include return Economy class tickets, travelers booking with Emirates Holidays can enjoy peace of mind knowing they’re flying in comfort and safety with Emirates. Customers can also earn 20% bonus Miles on their trip with Emirates Skywards. Emirates Holidays also provides 24/7 support throughout the trip to offer guidance whenever it’s needed.

The package offers are valid for bookings made until 30 July 2022, for travel until 30 September 2022.*

Family Retreats

Set along a stunning 2km of white sandy beach, families will be spoilt for choice when staying at the Constance Belle Mare in Mauritius. The package includes a Prestige Room, half board, and complimentary stays for kids and 50% savings on their total stay. Packages start from AED 6,649 per person for three night stays.

Laidback getaways to OBLU Ailafushi include and Ocean View Room, an all-inclusive stay, complimentary return speedboat transfer, and customers who book a minimum of 4 nights can avail a complimentary stay for kids. Packages start from AED 6,749 per person.

Siyam World is one of the largest islands in the Maldives, boasting an endless array of experiences. Packages include taking advantage of additional savings on your stay, a complimentary room upgrade to a Beach Suite with Pool, premium all-inclusive stays and complimentary stays for kids. Packages start from AED 8,859 per person for three night stays.

Romantic Stays

Couples staying at the JW Marriott Mauritius Resort, set in the legendary Le Morne Peninsula of the island, can enjoy 15% savings on their stay, a complimentary room upgrade to an Ocean Junior Suite and breakfast. Packages start from AED 7,149 per person for a three night stay.

Luxury at its best

Luxurious stays and 5 star exclusivity awaits at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa in the Maldives. Customers can enjoy 40% savings on their stay, bask in the sun with stunning views in their Lagoon Villa, as well as receive a complimentary half-board upgrade and free combined speedboat and airport transfers. Packages start from AED 9,349 per person for a three night stay.

Those wanting to enjoy urban luxury can stay at the Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok, complete with a Grand Deluxe Room and breakfast. With an advantageous location close to Amarin Plaza, Lumpini Park and Central World Mall, they can shop till they drop. Packages start from AED 6,139 per person for a three night stay.

Luxury in paradise is only a short journey away when staying at the W Bali Seminyak. The modern, trendy resort boasts stunning views and private villas set amid lush gardens. Located in the trendy Seminyak district, customers can enjoy savings on their stay with a wonderful Garden View Escape room, breakfast and direct beach access to stunning seascapes. Packages for three night stays start from AED 9,239.

Book First or Business Class with Emirates Holidays and enjoy complimentary chauffer drive, access to Emirates Business Lounges, priority check-in, and extra baggage allowance.