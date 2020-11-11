Celebrity Cruises launches new inclusive pricing model

Celebrity Cruises has launched a new scheme to simplify life onboard its ships entitled Always Included.

The line hopes to put an end to confusing promotions, complicated add-ons and limited time offers.

Starting next Tuesday, every Celebrity Cruises holiday will include Wi-Fi, drinks and tips, in an attempt to simplify the holiday experience.

“Everything we do at Celebrity is driven by the desire to redefine what today’s luxury looks and feels like, with experiences modern travellers want,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president of Celebrity Cruises.

“Today, nothing is more luxurious than when things are extra simple and extra special.”

Always Included becomes the new standard rate for Celebrity and includes:

Unlimited drinks: Classic cocktails, wines by the glass, beer, sodas, specialty coffees and teas, juices and bottled water can be fully enjoyed without worrying about the tab.

Unlimited Wi-Fi: An always-on connection to social media, email and the web, though not streaming.

Gratuities: Tips are taken care of allowing guests to relax.

However, not quite everything is included at the base price.

An ‘elevated’ package adds unlimited premium drinks and shore excursions up to $200 per person, while an ‘indulge’ option includes unlimited streaming Wi-Fi and up to $400 per person in onboard credit.

To support the launch of Always Included, Celebrity will launch a whole range of training assets and collateral created for travel partners.

One key element of this training will be a series of webinars, including an evening series for those working from home or those with families, as well as a toolkit, available on Celebrity Central.