Celebrate the new year with stunning skyline views from Conrad Los Angeles. Watch fireworks illuminate the city from Agua Viva rooftop restaurant’s New Year’s Eve party, complete with DJ sets, drinks and food from a specialty New Year’s Eve menu.

Select guest rooms will also have perfect views of the fireworks.

For an extra-special start to the year, book the Cheers to the New Year Package. As the clock strikes midnight, take in the fireworks from Agua Viva rooftop restaurant or enjoy the show from the comfort of your opulent room, complete with special turndown amenities. Wake up and start the new year with a delicious breakfast in bed or enjoy breakfast at José Andres’ original fine dining concept, San Laurel, where you’ll explore Spanish-inspired flavors intertwined and enhanced with fresh and local Californian ingredients. For dinner, take in captivating views of Downtown Los Angeles overlooking the iconic Disney concert hall while experiencing a decadent, chef-curated New Year’s menu that includes Porcini Crusted American Wagyu, Lubina in Saffron Mussel Sauce with Caviar, and much more.