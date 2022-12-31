Countdown to midnight fireworks in a variety of ways at Conrad Bora Bora Nui. Make reservations for a prestige dinner at TAMURE beachside restaurant, visit the open-air IRIATAI restaurant for a New Year’s Eve buffet with live music, or spend the evening at UPA UPA lounge bar, featuring drinks and a live DJ. Guests will be able to enjoy beautiful fireworks in the lagoon from UPA UPA bar and IRIATAI restaurant, and guests staying in overwater bungalows will be able to see the fireworks show directly from their villas.

