What could be more romantic than a honeymoon in the City of Love? For a room with views of the world-famous Eiffel Tower, choose Canopy by Hilton Paris Trocadero and you’ll see the momentous iron sculpture every day and get a private viewing of its sparkling lights every night

Don’t miss a quiet dinner for two at the rooftop Elyau Paris, where you’ll have the tower as a backdrop for your Insta-worthy photos. Stroll hand in hand along the Seine and make your way to the nearby Champ de Mars gardens at the base of the tower for a proper Parisian picnic, perfectly prepared by the hotel. Standard rooms may be redeemed for a maximum 80,000 Points per night.

Older Celebrate the new year with stunning skyline views from Conrad Los Angeles. Newer Cyprus tourism revenue near 2019 levels despite fewer arrivals