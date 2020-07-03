Bulgari Hotel Roma to debut in 2022

Bulgari has signed an agreement for a new hotel in the centre of Rome, scheduled to open in 2022.

The new Roman hotel will be strategically located in the central Piazza Augusto Imperatore.

This is in the very heart of the Campo Marzio neighborhood, a short distance from Via del Corso and Via del Babuino, the iconic Spanish Steps and the signature Bulgari flagship on Via Condotti.

The new Bulgari Hotel Roma will occupy a magnificent building, owned by Edizione Properties, who were assisted by CBRE Hotels for the tenant selection activity.

The building was built between 1936 and 1938 to a design by architect Vittorio Ballio Morpurgo.

The rationalist building, which faces two of the most iconic Roman landmarks, the Ara Pacis and the Mausoleum of Augustus, the first Roman Imperator, which is currently under renovation, reveals a monumental, modern architecture emphasised by the use of traditional Roman materials and colours.

As with the other Bulgari Hotels in the world, Italian firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel will be in charge of both the architectural project and the interior design of the new Bulgari Hotel Roma.

The property will offer over 100 rooms, most of them suites, as well as the prestigious Il Ristorante curated by Michelin-starred chef Niko Romito and the Bulgari Bar, both located on the top floor to guarantee an unparalleled view of the Eternal City.

The luxury hotel will also include a range of additional facilities, including a high-end spa with an indoor swimming pool, and a state-of-the-art gym, offering Bulgari’s exclusive Workshop training method.

As unique feature, the Bulgari Hotel Roma will also present a Reading Room containing a collection of precious volumes dedicated to the history of jewellery.

Such a library will be open to the guests and to the public by appointment only.

“We are particularly proud to have secured such an extraordinary location for the new Bulgari Hotel in Rome,” said Bulgari chief executive, Jean-Christophe Babin.

“This Hotel, to be opened in 2022, represents a remarkable achievement for Bulgari that will finally have its own ‘temple’ right in the city where the Company was founded and that still represents nowadays the beating heart of the brand.

“It will be by far Roma most luxurious hospitality experience ever.”

Being Rome Bulgari’s hometown, this opening will be a remarkable addition to the Bulgari Hotels & Resorts Collection, which already counts six properties in Milan, London, Bali, Beijing, Dubai, Shanghai and which will be further extended, between 2021 and 2023, with inaugurations in Paris, Moscow and Tokyo.

The Bulgari Hotels & Resorts collection features the distinctive, bold Italian style typical of Bulgari, reflected in its unique design, its contemporary Italian cuisine and its lavish spas.

It conveys the excitement of the Bulgari brand, its timeless glamour and its magnificent Italian jewellery heritage.

Having grown from a collection of three iconic Hotels & Resorts in Milan, London and Bali, Bulgari Hotels & Resorts has recently been enriched by the Beijing, Shanghai and Dubai properties.

Bulgari itself was founded in Rome in 1884 as a jewellery shop and quickly established a reputation for Italian excellence with exquisite craftsmanship and magnificent creations.